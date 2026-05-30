Sturgeon Vows to Face Public After Husband's Embezzlement Guilty Plea

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has broken her silence following her estranged husband Peter Murrell's guilty plea for embezzling over £400,000 from the SNP, calling it the 'worst week' of her life and denying any wrongdoing while promising not to hide from the fallout.

Nicola Sturgeon , the former First Minister of Scotland , has publicly addressed the recent guilty plea of her estranged husband, Peter Murrell , admitting that his actions of embezzling over £400,000 from the Scottish National Party ( SNP ) have placed her in 'considerable peril' and left her feeling betrayed.

Speaking at the Hay Festival in Hay-on-Wye, Sturgeon described the week following Murrell's plea as the 'worst week of my life,' surpassing even the intense pressures of leading Scotland through the COVID-19 pandemic. She emphasized that she had been completely exonerated after a two-year police investigation and insisted she had 'done nothing wrong,' vowing not to 'hide away' from public scrutiny.

Sturgeon expressed personal pain over the deception by a man she was married to for many years, noting she 'clearly didn't know him as well as I thought I did.

' She also pushed back against what she characterized as a rush to blame her for her former husband's crimes, stating it was unfair for her to be 'vilified by the actions of others. ' Sturgeon indicated she intends to speak more about the situation in the coming days and weeks, striving to openly answer questions from the public while maintaining her innocence in the financial scandal that has rocked the SNP.

The former SNP chief executive, Peter Murrell, pleaded guilty to embezzling £400,310.65 from the party between 2010 and 2022 and was remanded in custody pending sentencing. This development marks a significant and personal crisis for Sturgeon, who stepped down as first minister in 2023 after eight years in office, and it raises ongoing questions about the internal governance and future of the SNP





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