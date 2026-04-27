Stylish and Affordable Garden Furniture Set Perfect for the Bank Holiday Weekend

The OHS Mykonos 2 Seater Bistro Set offers comfort, style, and affordability, making it an ideal addition to any garden as spring arrives. Plus, discover other great deals in OHS's spring sale.

As warmer temperatures begin to grace parts of England, signaling the potential arrival of spring, many are eagerly anticipating outdoor gatherings and making the most of the improving weather.

With a Bank Holiday weekend fast approaching, the desire to host barbecues and enjoy drinks in the garden is growing. To help prepare for these social occasions, retailers are offering a range of garden furniture options, and one set in particular is gaining attention for its comfort, style, and affordability. OHS, a retailer known for its bargains, is currently showcasing the Mykonos 2 Seater Bistro Set as a perfect solution for relaxed outdoor socializing.

This bistro set distinguishes itself from traditional designs by featuring two generously cushioned chairs in a reclined position, prioritizing comfort over the often less comfortable metal chairs found in standard bistro sets. The accompanying table provides a convenient surface for drinks, snacks, or any other items needed for a leisurely outdoor experience. The set is designed to appeal to both adults and children, offering a stylish yet relaxing seating option for any garden space.

Currently priced at just £140, the Mykonos Bistro Set is available in two neutral color options – grey and natural – allowing it to seamlessly blend with various outdoor décor styles. The set includes both the chairs and the matching table, providing a complete and coordinated look. OHS describes the set as a blend of contemporary charm and everyday functionality, designed to enhance both indoor and outdoor spaces.

They highlight the durable steel frame, easy-to-clean finish, and comfortable cushioned seating as key features, making it ideal for morning coffees, afternoon chats, or evening drinks. Its compact and versatile design makes it suitable for balconies, patios, gardens, or even cozy indoor nooks. Beyond the Mykonos Bistro Set, OHS is running a 'spring payday blowout' sale with numerous other attractive offers perfect for Bank Holiday celebrations.

Significant discounts are available on popular items such as hanging egg chairs, now priced at £110 (a 30% reduction), and hanging chairs, with a £43 discount. For those seeking shade, a parasol is available at a particularly appealing price of just £12. Recognizing that the British weather can be unpredictable, OHS also offers indoor options, such as chic bar stools currently discounted by £17 for a set of two.

This wide range of bargains allows customers to prepare for entertaining regardless of the weather conditions. The sale provides an opportunity to upgrade home and garden furnishings at affordable prices, ensuring a comfortable and stylish environment for Bank Holiday festivities and beyond. Shoppers are encouraged to explore the sale and take advantage of these limited-time offers to create the perfect setting for their spring and summer gatherings





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