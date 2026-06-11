Stylish Roman Shirts for Summer Wardrobe Refresh

Shoppers can save on a stylish Roman shirt, available in red and navy, with an exclusive discount code. Existing Roman shoppers can also save with the code JUNE, offering 10% off new-season garments.

Shoppers looking to refresh their summer wardrobe without spending a fortune can snap up a stylish Roman shirt for less than half price. The retailer's Broderie Hem Buttoned Shirt has been reduced from £42 to £28 in red and from £45 to £35 in navy, but new customers can unlock even bigger savings with an exclusive discount code .

By using the code AFRPLC25Q226 at checkout, new Roman customers can secure an additional 25% off, bringing the red shirt down to £21 and the navy version to £26.25. Existing Roman shoppers can also save with the code JUNE, which offers 10% off new-season garments. Both colourways are available in sizes 10 to 20. Crafted from 100% cotton, it offers a breathable and comfortable feel that's ideal for spring and summer styling.

A standout feature is the intricate broderie detail along the hem, which adds a feminine finish to the classic shirt silhouette. The design also includes a smart shirt-style collar, long sleeves and a full button-through front, making it versatile enough to dress up or down, depending on the occasion. With a length of approximately 64cm, the shirt works well tucked into tailored trousers for a polished look or paired with jeans and sandals for a more relaxed daytime outfit.

Another garment that doubles as a blouse and a light summer jacket is this Dusk Textured Buttoned Blouse, reduced from £45 to £32 at Debenhams. It's only available in brown, however, and sizes 8 to 18. Free delivery is also available with the code EXPRESSDEL.

Get the Broderie Hem Buttoned Shirt The Broderie Hem Buttoned Shirt is available from Roman The shirt comes in two colours at different prices From £21 Roman BUY NOW Alternatively, new at M&S is the light and summery Finery London Pure Cotton Striped Tiered Blouse, available in sizes 8 to 24. Priced at £45, it's only available in light blue, currently, however. Back to the Broderie Hem Buttoned Shirt which has been rated highly from Roman.

One person said: 'Dual shirt and jacket option.

' Another added: 'Love the colour - will be great for holiday. ' A third shopper wrote: 'Very beautiful, high quality, and I've recommended it to my friends as well. They are now delighted with the things they found on this website.

' And another chimed in saying: 'Looked nice and cool for summer. ' This customer said: 'I like the fact that this shirt can be worn as a jacket over a cami top or fastened like a blouse... very versatile. ' There are currently no negative reviews of this garment. While Roman enjoys an 80% five-star rating on Trustpilot, there are occasions when customers have said that items are not quite true to size





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Roman Broderie Hem Buttoned Shirt Discount Code Exclusive Discount New Customers Existing Roman Shoppers Summer Wardrobe Refresh Stylish Roman Shirt Cotton Shirt Breathable And Comfortable Intricate Broderie Detail Versatile Shirt Polished Look Relaxed Daytime Outfit Blouse And Light Summer Jacket Dusk Textured Buttoned Blouse Finery London Pure Cotton Striped Tiered Blous True To Size Five-Star Rating Trustpilot Customer Reviews

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