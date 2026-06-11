Stylish Roman Shirts for Summer Wardrobe Refresh

Shoppers can save on a stylish Roman shirt, available in red and navy, with an exclusive discount code. The shirts are crafted from 100% cotton and offer a breathable and comfortable feel. They also come with an intricate broderie detail along the hem and a smart shirt-style collar, long sleeves, and a full button-through front.

Shoppers looking to refresh their summer wardrobe without spending a fortune can snap up a stylish Roman shirt for less than half price. The retailer's Broderie Hem Buttoned Shirt has been reduced from £42 to £28 in red and from £45 to £35 in navy, but new customers can unlock even bigger savings with an exclusive discount code .

By using the code AFRPLC25Q226 at checkout, new Roman customers can secure an additional 25% off, bringing the red shirt down to £21 and the navy version to £26.25. Existing Roman shoppers can also save with the code JUNE, which offers 10% off new-season garments. Both colourways are available in sizes 10 to 20. Crafted from 100% cotton, it offers a breathable and comfortable feel that's ideal for spring and summer styling.

A standout feature is the intricate broderie detail along the hem, which adds a feminine finish to the classic shirt silhouette. The design also includes a smart shirt-style collar, long sleeves and a full button-through front, making it versatile enough to dress up or down, depending on the occasion. With a length of approximately 64cm, the shirt works well tucked into tailored trousers for a polished look or paired with jeans and sandals for a more relaxed daytime outfit.

Another garment that doubles as a blouse and a light summer jacket is this Dusk Textured Buttoned Blouse, reduced from £45 to £32 at Debenhams. It's only available in brown, however, and sizes 8 to 18. Free delivery is also available with the code EXPRESSDEL.

Get the Broderie Hem Buttoned Shirt from £21 Get the Navy Broderie Hem Buttoned Shirt from £21 The shirt comes in two colours at different prices From £21 Roman BUY NOW Alternatively, new at M&S is the light and summery Finery London Pure Cotton Striped Tiered Blouse, available in sizes 8 to 24. Priced at £45, it's only available in light blue, currently, however. Back to the Broderie Hem Buttoned Shirt which has been rated highly from Roman.

One person said: 'Dual shirt and jacket option.

' Another added: 'Love the colour - will be great for holiday. ' A third shopper wrote: 'Very beautiful, high quality, and I've recommended it to my friends as well. They are now delighted with the things they found on this website.

' And another chimed in saying: 'Looked nice and cool for summer. ' This customer said: 'I like the fact that this shirt can be worn as a jacket over a cami top or fastened like a blouse... very versatile. ' There are currently no negative reviews of this garment. While Roman enjoys an 80% five-star rating on Trustpilot, there are occasions when customers have said that items are not quite true to size





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Roman Shirts Summer Wardrobe Refresh Exclusive Discount Code Breatheable And Comfortable Intricate Broderie Detail Smart Shirt-Style Collar Long Sleeves Full Button-Through Front Versatile Enough To Dress Up Or Down Breathable And Comfortable Intricate Broderie Detail Smart Shirt-Style Collar Long Sleeves Full Button-Through Front Available In Red And Navy Crafted From 100% Cotton Available In Sizes 10 To 20 Available In Sizes 8 To 18 Available In Sizes 8 To 24 Available In Light Blue Available In Brown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scotland fans snap free World Cup shirts ahead of kick-offSteve Clarke's side are days away from their first World Cup game in 28 years and fans can support the team with a free official FIFA t-shirt

Read more »

Best lightweight linen tops and blouses for women.From cut-out styles to printed shirts, here are the best linen blouses to keep cool, stylish and effortless all summer long from the high street.

Read more »

Roman summer wedding guest dress looks so upmarket it's hard to believe it's £34'I wore this last week for my son's wedding and the amount of compliments I received was amazing'

Read more »

Stylish Roman Shirts for Summer Wardrobe RefreshShoppers can save on a stylish Roman shirt, available in red and navy, with an exclusive discount code. Existing Roman shoppers can also save with the code JUNE, offering 10% off new-season garments.

Read more »