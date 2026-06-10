Successful Conclusion of Ayr Golf Week with Jamie Hay Claiming Top Honor

A summary of the key outcomes and winners from the week-long Ayr Golf Championship, which featured twelve competitions, a return to a classic format, and the introduction of new events that were well received by participants.

The Ayr Golf Championship , a highlight of the region's sporting calendar, concluded a week of intense competition featuring twelve distinct events. A return to the traditional qualifying and match-play knockout format was a notable change this year, a structure that culminated in local golfer Jamie Hay from Ayr Belleisle Golf Club claiming the prestigious Tam o' Shanter Trophy.

The week also saw the welcomed return of several long-standing favorites, including the Mixed Foursomes, Ladies Tri-Am, and Ladies Greensomes competitions. New additions, such as the Seniors Stableford Open and the unique 3 Person Texas Scramble, were also introduced and received positively, with organizers indicating they are likely to become permanent fixtures in future years.

A special commendation was given to the 54 Junior Boys and Girls who braved challenging conditions across the Belleisle Golf Course for the Junior Open, demonstrating exceptional talent and resilience. Throughout the tournament, the standard of play was exceptionally high, with standout performances in various categories. Thomas Watson from Old Ranfurly Golf Club secured victory in the Scratch Competition, while the Handicap titles were shared by Lyle Beagrie (Ayr Belleisle Golf Club) and Alyssa Gillies (Ballochmyle Golf Club).

The full roll of honor for the week included: Jason Dolman of Lee Park Golf Club winning the Handyside Cup, Richard Johnstone of Turnberry Golf Club taking the Robert Burns Trophy, and Colin Goudie of Ayr Belleisle Golf Club prevailing in the David Gemmell Trophy. The senior competitions saw Stuart Thompson from Prestatyn Golf Club win the Strokeplay event and his clubmate Kevin Sharratt triumph in the Stableford Open.

Team victories were celebrated by David and Mandy Allan (Cardross Golf Club) in the Mixed Foursomes, Sheena Moore, Janette Cunningham, and Elaine Steele (Ayr Seafield Golf Club) in the Ladies Tri-Am, Morag Clifford and Susan Gilchrist (Whitecraigs Golf Club) in the Ladies Greensomes, and the trio of Ryan McLatchie, John Young, and Jim Bone (New Cumnock Golf Club) in the Texas Scramble. Dougie Lawrie from Carluke Golf Club won the Ladies & Gents Strokeplay Open.

Councillor Chris Cullen, Policy Lead for Leisure and Community Services, extended his congratulations, stating, "The Ayr Golf Week is always a gruelling competition and the standard of play has been incredibly high. Congratulations to the winners and all competitors, it was a very tough week and you should be proud of your achievements. I'd also like to thank all staff involved in organising yet another successful event, providing the opportunity to celebrate this much-loved sport.

" Results and entry details for the subsequent Troon Weekender and Girvan Classic competitions are available for those interested





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ayr Golf Week Golf Championship Tam O' Shanter Trophy Ayr Belleisle Golf Club Golf Tournaments Scottish Golf Community Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Housing estate in Badby refused by planning committee'Successful villages cannot remain frozen in time,' a developer argues, as plans get rejected.

Read more »

Carrick will be successful next season if he copies Solskjaer at Man UnitedMichael Carrick guided Man Utd to third in the Premier League table after a successful stint as interim head coach.

Read more »

John Swinney slams Ayr protest as 'unacceptable' in wake of Belfast attackThe First Minister has hit out at the protests which took place in Ayr and other Scottish locations last night.

Read more »

David Morrissey sends final message in 'harrowing' Tip Toe conclusionThe actor played Clive Goss in Channel 4's thriller drama

Read more »