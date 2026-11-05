Sudanese Immigrant Bilal Adam Steals Fishing Boat in Ramsgate

Bilal Adam received an eight-month prison sentence for stealing a £100,000 trawler in Ramsgate to sail to France. The incident caused £90,000 in damage and endangered the crew.

Sudanese national Bilal Adam was sentenced to eight months in custody after stealing a 100-ton fishing trawler in Ramsgate, Kent, on the early morning of Tuesday. The incident occurred when Adam boarded the vessel named Carousel while the crew was still on board, attempting to sail it to France to collect his family. CCTV footage captured the moment Adam took control of the shellfish trawler, surging it forward from its mooring and causing the vessel to turn erratically in circles within the harbour walls.

The Incident and Crew Safety Threat

The chaos began at 3am when a crewmember was woken by the sound of the boat's engine. Adam, who appeared at Margate magistrates' court on Wednesday, allegedly threatened the crewman during the takeover. Prosecutor Lucie Fish stated that Adam pulled up his waist as if reaching for a knife, telling the crew he wanted to take the boat to France. The court heard that Adam looked as if he wanted to kill the crewmember, creating a life-threatening situation during the initial stages of the theft.

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Court Defense and Misunderstanding Claim

Adam disputed the severity of the threat, claiming his actions were a misunderstanding. He told the magistrates that he was wearing traditional dress and that he could not walk unless he pulled his clothing up. Adam insisted he never intentionally harmed anyone or threatened the crew, stating that he never wanted to put their lives in danger. Despite these claims, the court found that his actions were aggressive and dangerous.

Extensive Vessel Damage and Financial Loss

The stolen trawler, co-owned by Lynn Shellfish, a third-generation wholesaler based in King's Lynn, Norfolk, suffered significant damage. Skipper Olly Swift reported that the intruder ordered the crew to take him to France. The damage was estimated at almost £90,000, which included costly repairs to the boat's gearbox. Although Adam admitted to taking the mechanically-propelled vehicle without consent, he argued that the damage was not as extensive as claimed, asserting that he did not drive it for long enough to cause such harm.

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Prosecution Arguments and Flight Risk

Prosecutor Lucie Fish highlighted Adam's urgency to leave the country, noting that he did not want to wait the 14 weeks required for funded travel. Even after the boat was brought back to the harbour and Adam disembarked, he continued looking for vessels he could use to escape. The court heard that Adam, who told the court he had been in Britain for more than 11 years, was in such a hurry to leave that he attempted to find another way out of the country immediately.

Sentencing and Driving Disqualification

Magistrates sentenced Adam to an immediate eight months' custody, citing a risk that he would continue to try to leave the country by illegal means. In addition to the prison term, Adam was disqualified from driving any vehicle for one year. He accepted full responsibility for his mistake regarding the unauthorized use of the vehicle, though the court determined that his actions posed a significant threat to public safety and required swift legal intervention.