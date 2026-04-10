Sudanese Man Arrested After Four Migrants Drown in Channel Crossing Attempt

A 27-year-old Sudanese man has been arrested on suspicion of endangering life after four migrants died attempting to cross the Channel. The incident occurred near Boulogne-sur-Mer, involving a new smuggling tactic using 'taxi boats'. This tragedy has led to increased scrutiny of Channel crossing policies and the efforts to combat people smuggling.

A Sudanese man, aged 27, has been arrested on suspicion of endangering life following the tragic drowning of four migrants attempting to cross the Channel. The arrest took place at the Manston processing centre in Kent, as confirmed by the National Crime Agency (NCA). The incident occurred near Boulogne-sur-Mer, specifically at Equihen-Plage, where the migrants were attempting to board a 'taxi boat'.

This new tactic employed by people smugglers involves dinghies traveling along the coast, with a single driver, to pre-designated beaches. Migrants then enter the water to board the boat, aiming to avoid detection by French police. The recent incident resulted in the deaths of two men and two women. Several individuals, including two children, were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, and another person received treatment for hypothermia. While 38 people were returned to the French shore, a total of 74 migrants successfully reached the UK. The arrested man remains in police custody, and the NCA is currently interviewing those who made it to the UK. A significant rescue operation was initiated at approximately 7 am yesterday, with onlookers witnessing the recovery of several bodies from the water. A tent was set up to provide support for the victims in Equihen-Plage. The offence of endangering another during a journey by sea to the UK is a relatively recent addition to border security legislation, introduced earlier this year. In January, Aman Naseri, an 18-year-old Afghan national, became the first person to be charged under this law. The Home Office has stated that this offence aims to prevent overcrowding of unsafe boats and applies to individuals involved in acts of physical aggression, intimidation, or those who resist rescue efforts. Francois-Xavier Lauch, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais, indicated that the deceased migrants were 'already quite far into the sea' and were swept away by dangerous currents. The NCA is actively assisting French authorities in their ongoing investigation. This tragic event occurred just one day after French emergency services conducted a training exercise to simulate dealing with migrants in the water at the same beach. The previous week also saw two migrant deaths in a similar crossing attempt. Craig Turner, NCA Deputy Director, emphasized the agency's commitment to collaborating with both domestic and international partners to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these deaths. Chris Philp MP, Shadow Home Secretary, expressed concern about the inherent dangers of Channel crossings and criticized what he perceived as a weak approach to illegal immigration, attributing blame to the Labour party. He suggested that decisive action, including the swift removal of illegal immigrants, is necessary to deter such dangerous journeys. Survivors of the incident received thermal blankets from emergency responders. Home Office data reveals that over 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year. The UK is bracing itself for a potential surge in Channel crossings during the summer after a disagreement over proposals for boats to be sent back to France. Negotiations over a new migrant patrol deal were disrupted after Shabana Mahmood advocated for Border Force vessels to intercept migrant boats in French waters and return them. However, France rebuffed the proposal, citing the sovereignty of its territorial waters. Despite this, the Home Office confirmed the allocation of an additional £16 million of UK taxpayers' money to French authorities to maintain anti-crossing measures for two months while talks continue. Critics have characterized this situation as 'shambolic' and 'in a state of collapse', warning of potential increase in crossings if a new agreement is not reached on funding French beach patrols. Home Office minister Mike Tapp reiterated that every death in the Channel is a tragedy and affirmed the commitment of law enforcement agencies to work with international partners to prevent such perilous journeys and hold those responsible accountable. He added that the Border Security Act provides officers with enhanced powers to disrupt and take down criminal smuggling gangs who facilitate illegal migration





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Channel Crossing Migrant Deaths People Smuggling Arrest Border Security

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