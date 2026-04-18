Sue Barker Backs Dan Walker Amidst Sexism Claims from Former Co-Star

Broadcaster Sue Barker has publicly supported Dan Walker against accusations of sexism, misogyny, and bullying from his former Channel 5 News co-star Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije, ahead of a five-week employment tribunal. Walker denies all allegations, and has gathered significant character witness support.

Broadcaster Sue Barker has publicly voiced her unwavering support for former BBC colleague Dan Walker , who is set to face a five-week employment tribunal hearing in London. Walker is accused of sexism, misogyny, and bullying by his ex-Channel 5 News co-star, Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije . The tribunal, beginning next week, will see Walker, 49, named as a respondent alongside ITN, the producer of Channel 5 News , and the channel's owner, Paramount. Walker vehemently denies all allegations.

Gathering considerable support, the father-of-three and devout Christian has amassed over 50 character witness statements from a diverse range of individuals, including footballers, Olympians, BBC journalists, presenters, and other professional colleagues. Sue Barker, a legendary broadcaster herself and former co-host on BBC Sport with Walker, has now added her voice to this growing chorus of endorsement. Speaking to The Sun, Barker, who previously hosted A Question of Sport, stated that she does not feel she is taking a significant risk by speaking out for Dan, emphasizing the mutual support they share. She recounted numerous occasions sitting next to Walker during production, describing him as one of the most genuinely pleasant, courteous, and dedicated presenters she has ever had the pleasure of broadcasting with. Upon reading the reports detailing the accusations, Barker proactively contacted Walker to offer her full backing, encouraging him to remain strong and assuring him of her willingness to assist in any capacity. This public declaration of support comes at a critical juncture for Walker, as he prepares to defend himself against serious claims that have cast a shadow over him for several years. The backing of a respected figure like Sue Barker is likely to be a significant boost to his morale and his defense. This situation unfolds in the wake of a workplace inquiry in April 2024, where Walker was reportedly fully exonerated following an investigation into serious misconduct. Sources close to that inquiry indicated a lack of substantiating evidence for the claims made, and Walker is understood to have cooperated fully with the process. It is believed that this prior investigation pertained to some of Ms. Vanderpuije's complaints against him, none of which were upheld. A source privy to the situation revealed that Dan Walker unequivocally denies any accusations of sexism, misogyny, racism, or bullying, asserting that these allegations have been a source of distress for him over an extended period. He is reportedly prepared to present his truth to the judge, bolstered by a substantial volume of witness statements attesting to his character. He has expressed his profound shock and deep upset at being accused of such behavior. Further reports this week suggest that Ms. Vanderpuije circulated email exchanges after she was temporarily banned from the newsroom following the lodging of her complaint in 2024. However, it appears she subsequently lost some collegial support, with many remaining loyal to Walker. The Times reported that the dispute escalated to a point where ITN's chief executive, Rachel Corp, banned Ms. Vanderpuije from the newsroom. Her response, according to the report, was to distribute the relevant email exchanges to numerous colleagues. The Times also detailed that in February 2024, Ms. Vanderpuije was offered paid leave by ITN during the investigation into her complaints, while her redundancy consultation continued. Upon her return to her desk, she was reportedly asked to leave, citing a duty of care for all involved. An insider suggested that any initial sympathy she may have had internally waned when she specifically named Dan Walker in the tribunal proceedings. Internally, Walker is widely regarded as a kind individual who supports his colleagues, particularly junior staff, standing in contrast to some more prima donna-like presenters. While he may benefit from Ms. Vanderpuije's sidelining, the insider lamented the unfortunate situation of him being named in the tribunal. A representative for Ms. Vanderpuije stated that she is legally restricted from commenting on her claims until the trial, at which point her barrister will present them fully with supporting evidence, and she anticipates responding to any criticisms made by the respondents through the media. Representatives for Walker and ITN have been approached for comment by the Daily Mail. Ms. Vanderpuije's allegations emerge after her departure from Channel 5 in 2024, following over five years presenting their news program. Her final year co-presenting was alongside Walker, who joined the channel in 2023. An ITN insider shared with The Times that Walker's recruitment made it evident Ms. Vanderpuije would be positioned as the second anchor, not receiving equal billing, effectively leading to her being sidelined, a situation described as a common occurrence in television news. Last Sunday, Ms. Vanderpuije's lawyer, Jonathan Coad, known for representing disgraced presenter Phillip Schofield, issued a statement on her behalf





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Dan Walker Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije Sue Barker Employment Tribunal Sexism Allegations

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