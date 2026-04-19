Sue Barker Publicly Supports Dan Walker Amidst Sexism and Bullying Allegations

Broadcaster Sue Barker has voiced her strong support for former colleague Dan Walker, who is facing allegations of sexism, misogyny, and bullying from his ex-Channel 5 News co-star Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije. Walker vehemently denies the claims, and a five-week employment tribunal is set to begin next week. Barker described Walker as one of the nicest, most courteous, and hard-working presenters she has encountered, highlighting his character and the extensive support he has received.

Broadcaster Sue Barker has publicly stepped forward to offer her unequivocal support for Dan Walker , who is currently embroiled in a legal battle involving serious allegations of sexism, misogyny, and bullying. These accusations stem from his former co-anchor at Channel 5 News , Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije .

The employment tribunal, which is scheduled to commence next week in London and will span five weeks, will see Walker, 49, named as a respondent alongside ITN, the production company behind Channel 5 News, and Channel 5's owner, Paramount. Walker has firmly denied all allegations leveled against him. In a significant show of solidarity, Walker, a father of three and a devout Christian, has reportedly amassed over 50 character witness statements. These testimonials come from a diverse group of individuals, including prominent figures from the world of football, Olympians, respected BBC journalists and presenters, and various other professional colleagues. The backing from Sue Barker, a legendary broadcaster and former BBC Sport colleague of Walker's, carries considerable weight. Speaking to The Sun, Barker expressed her full confidence in Walker's character. She stated, 'I have sat next to him in production many times and he really is one of the nicest, most courteous and hard-working presenters I have broadcast with.' Barker further elaborated, emphasizing that she felt comfortable speaking out in his defense, knowing he would reciprocate such support. Her conversation with Walker involved her offering him 100 percent support and encouraging him to remain strong, pledging her assistance in any capacity she could. This tribunal follows a workplace investigation conducted in April 2024, during which Walker was reportedly 'completely exonerated' of claims of 'serious misconduct.' Sources close to that inquiry indicated a lack of substantiating evidence for the claims made, and Walker is understood to have cooperated fully with the process. It is believed that this previous investigation was related to Ms. Vanderpuije's complaints against him, though none were ultimately upheld. A source conveyed that Dan unequivocally denies any form of sexism, misogyny, racism, or bullying, noting that these accusations have been a burden he has carried for some years. The source added that while no one desires such a situation, Walker is prepared to present his truth to the judge. The abundance of character witness statements from people who know him well is a testament to his standing, and he has been profoundly shocked and upset by the accusations. Recent reports have surfaced suggesting that Ms. Vanderpuije circulated email exchanges after being temporarily banned from the newsroom following the lodging of her complaint in 2024. It is understood that she subsequently lost the support of some colleagues, who have largely remained loyal to Walker. According to The Times, at one point, the dispute became so intense that ITN's chief executive, Rachel Corp, banned Vanderpuije from the newsroom. Her reported response was to circulate relevant emails to a large number of her colleagues. The Times also reported that in February 2024, Ms. Vanderpuije was offered paid leave by ITN while her complaints were being investigated and her redundancy consultation was ongoing. An insider claimed that upon her return to her desk, she was asked to leave for the day as a 'duty of care to you and others involved,' and that any internal sympathy she may have had diminished once she specifically named Dan Walker in the tribunal. The same insider commented that within the workplace, Walker is genuinely regarded as a decent individual who supports his colleagues, particularly junior staff, contrasting him with some more self-important television personalities. While it is acknowledged that he benefits from Claudia-Liza's sidelining, it is considered unfortunate that he has been named in this context. A representative for Ms. Vanderpuije stated that due to legal constraints, she is unable to comment further on her claims until the trial. At that time, her barrister will present her case in full, supported by evidence, and she looks forward to responding to any criticisms made against her by the respondents through the media. Representatives for both Walker and ITN were previously contacted by the Daily Mail for comment. An ITN spokesperson confirmed that the claim, which they fully deny, would be addressed through the tribunal process. Ms. Vanderpuije's claims arise after her departure from Channel 5 in 2024, having presented their news program for over five years. She co-anchored with Walker for the last 12 months of her tenure, following his significant move to the channel in 2023. An ITN insider suggested to The Times that Walker's arrival indicated Ms. Vanderpuije would be in a subordinate role, not receiving equal billing, and was being 'sidelined,' a situation described as a common occurrence in television news. Last Sunday, Ms. Vanderpuije's lawyer, Jonathan Coad, who previously represented Phillip Schofield, released a statement on her behalf





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