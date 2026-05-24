Sue Gray Advising Andy Burnham on Transition to Power if He Topples PM

Sue Gray, who was formerly the Chief of Staff to Sir Keir Starmer, is assisting Andy Burnham on how he can take control if he manages to unseat the Prime Minister. Lady Gray was forced to resign in October 2024 from No 10 after months of unfavorable press, during which it was revealed Sir Keir had been denied important security briefings by Lady Gray, who had been the one preventing the security institutions from contacting him.

Sue Gray , Sir Keir Starmer ’s former Chief of Staff, is advising Andy Burnham on how to ‘transition to power’ if he topples the Prime Minister.

Lady Gray, ousted from No 10 in the early months of Sir Keir’s premiership, is understood to be helping the Manchester Mayor to sketch out the ‘configuration’ of a Burnham Downing Street. A survey last week by More In Common put Labour on 30 per cent if Mr Burnham was in charge, with Nigel Farage’s Reform on 27 per cent and the Conservatives on 20 per cent. On those figures, Kemi Badenoch’s party would no longer be the official Opposition





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Andy Burnham Sue Gray Sir Keir Starmer Becoming Prime Minister Polling Numbers Tory Mps Reform Party Conservatives Makerfield By-Election London London Briefing

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