Suella Braverman Earns £100,000 for Celebrity Handcuffed Stint With Katie Price

Reform UK MP Suella Braverman has declared a £100,000 fee for appearing on Channel 4's Celebrity Handcuffed, where she is paired with Katie Price.

Reform UK MP Suella Braverman has earned £100,000 for being tethered to former glamour model Katie Price on the reality show Celebrity Handcuffed. The Channel 4 series is due to be released next year, and it places each celebrity pair in a situation where they must do everything together while competing against other famous duos.

Suella Braverman, a former home secretary, declared her fee for the show in the latest register of MPs' interests. The entry shows she completed 200 hours of work for the production company 72 Films, which is owned by Fremantle.

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Celebrity Handcuffed Fee and Contract Terms

Suella Braverman's declared fee for Celebrity Handcuffed is £100,000, according to the latest register of MPs' interests. The fee covers 200 hours of work for 72 Films, the production company behind the Channel 4 series.

The register entry also states that Suella Braverman has agreed to provide ongoing publicity services after filming, as required. This means her involvement with the show may extend beyond the cameras and into the promotion of the series when it airs.

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Filming for Celebrity Handcuffed began at the start of last month. According to the reporting, the celebrity contestants had no idea who they would be shackled to until the first day of production, adding an element of surprise to each pairing.

Stakeholder Views on the Celebrity Handcuffed Pairing

Suella Braverman was in charge of the Home Office from 2022 to 2023 in the previous Conservative government. She later defected to Nigel Farage's Reform UK at the beginning of this year and now serves as the party's education spokesman.

A source speaking to The Sun said at the start of filming that Katie Price and Suella Braverman would likely prove a contentious match, although they might find common ground. The source noted that Katie Price is known for her outrageous life, while Suella Braverman has strong opinions of her own.

The same source pointed out that both women are mothers who have spoken publicly about balancing a high-profile life with parenthood, which could become a point of connection. The source added that production bosses hope the pairing will make great television and could prove transformative for the celebrities involved.

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Other pairings include Love Island star turned campaigner Georgia Harrison with model Lady Victoria Hervey, and former footballer Neil Ruddock handcuffed to drag queen Bimini. The lineup is designed to bring together contrasting public personalities for the competition.

Format, Real-World Impact and Next Steps for the Series

Celebrity Handcuffed follows the format of the civilian version of the Channel 4 series, which launched in March. In that version, pairs of people with opposing views and habits were handcuffed together 24/7, and the pair that lasted the longest won £100,000.

For viewers, the celebrity series will focus on how each duo copes with constant physical closeness while competing against one another. For Reform UK, the episode of public exposure involving its education spokesman is a visible example of a sitting frontbench figure appearing in mainstream entertainment programming.

The next confirmed step is the release of Celebrity Handcuffed on Channel 4, which is scheduled for next year. Until then, the register entry and the publicity commitments outlined for Suella Braverman set out the terms of her role after filming ends.