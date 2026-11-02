Suffield Academy Headmaster Charles Cahn III Put on Leave Amid IRS Tax Fraud Probe

Suffield Academy places long-serving Headmaster Charles Cahn III on indefinite leave following reports of an Internal Revenue Service investigation into alleged personal tax fraud.

Suffield Academy, a prestigious independent boarding school located in Connecticut, has placed its longtime Headmaster, Charles Cahn III, on administrative leave. This drastic personnel action was taken immediately after school trustees became aware of an ongoing Internal Revenue Service investigation involving the educator. The news breaks just days after the institution celebrated his significant contributions to the school.

IRS Probe Triggers Immediate Administrative Leave

Charles Cahn III is currently under investigation for alleged tax fraud, according to statements made by the school's board of trustees. The board initiated the leave for the principal on Thursday after receiving confirmation regarding the scope of the federal inquiry. Cahn earns a substantial annual salary exceeding one million dollars, making his departure a major development for the institution.

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School officials explicitly stated that the investigation targets Cahn's personal financial discrepancies rather than the academy's operational funds. The board assured the community that Suffield Academy's own finances remain secure and are not under any scrutiny. Despite this assurance, the specific nature of the alleged infractions has not been fully disclosed to the public.

Board Leadership Coordinates With Federal Investigators

Frederic Powers, serving as the Board President of Suffield Academy, communicated directly with the school's associates via an email addressing the situation. In his message, Powers confirmed that the institution is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. He emphasized that the school understands the announcement may raise questions among parents, alumni, and staff.

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Powers also highlighted the legal limitations regarding what information can be shared at this stage. He appreciated the community's understanding of the strict confidentiality required during an active federal probe. The board has refused to provide further details about the investigation, leaving many stakeholders in the dark regarding the exact allegations.

Successor Casey Bobo Assumes Leadership Duties

Casey Bobo, who was previously named as the successor to Charles Cahn III, has already stepped in to assume the headmaster's duties. Bobo took over these responsibilities while Cahn was still scheduled to retire the following summer. This transition ensures that the school maintains stable leadership during a period of intense public and legal scrutiny.

A recent email sent to the school community regarding Bobo's interim role did not address the rumors surrounding Cahn. The silence was intentional to prevent speculation from disrupting the academic environment. Despite the controversy, former colleagues and parents continue to speak highly of Cahn's previous service. One parent described him as a beloved figure who was well-liked by the entire community.

Financial Impact And Future Planning For Academy

Charles Cahn III was recognized as one of the highest-paid leaders in the boarding school sector. During the 2024-25 fiscal year, his compensation package totaled $1,124,088, according to reporting by CT Insider. This figure aligns with his earnings of just over one million dollars in both the 2021-22 and 2020-21 fiscal years.

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The academy hired a crisis public relations agency to manage the fallout from these allegations. The school operates a 350-acre campus hosting nearly 420 students, with tuition set at $79,400 annually. Cahn played a pivotal role in fundraising for the institution, which helped justify his high salary. He contributed to major campus upgrades, including new athletic centers and dining halls.

Despite the current legal challenges, Cahn had planned to travel extensively for fundraising events in cities such as Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, San Francisco, Boston, and New York City. His departure marks the end of an era for a leader who joined the school as an English teacher and lacrosse coach. He eventually rose through the ranks to become the head of school at the age of 34 in 2004.