A Suffolk businessman accuses authorities of leniency after a woman accused of vandalizing protest flags at RAF Barnham received only a community resolution. The incident highlights tensions over the planned asylum seeker center.

Clinton Warner, a businessman residing in Suffolk, has publicly criticized local law enforcement for failing to pursue criminal charges against a woman he alleges repeatedly vandalized and stole protest flags outside a former military base. Warner stated that the police declined to prosecute the suspect, who ultimately accepted a community resolution order instead of facing court proceedings.

Police Decision Sparks Local Outrage

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that a woman in her sixties, arrested in Thetford on suspicion of causing criminal damage, agreed to the informal resolution measure. This legal mechanism allows individuals to avoid formal court action if they admit responsibility for their actions, a decision that has left Warner and other residents dissatisfied with the outcome of the incident.

Also read Suffolk artist creates graffiti studio made entirely of felt

Repeated Incidents Caught on Camera

Warner reported that he monitored the situation using a CCTV camera installed outside his bungalow, which overlooks the site. He documented the suspect's activities on multiple occasions, noting that the interference with the flags was a serial offense rather than an isolated event. The first incident was recorded on August 16, and the most recent occurred just after midnight on October 22.

Although Warner captured footage of the suspect on previous visits, he did not record her vehicle's registration plate until the fourth incident. During the October 22 event, the woman was seen wearing a dressing gown while interfering with the protest signs. Warner finally obtained the license plate information and passed it to the authorities, leading to her arrest the following day.

Advertisement

Employee of Local Authority Involved

An investigation into the suspect's identity revealed that she held a staff parking permit for her Fiat 500, identifying her as an employee of West Suffolk Council. The council confirmed that an investigation was conducted under a formal disciplinary process regarding the incident. However, a spokesperson for the authority stated that the outcome of this internal process remains confidential.

West Suffolk Council clarified that the incident took place outside of working hours and was carried out in the woman's personal capacity. The authority emphasized that she was not acting on behalf of the council and does not endorse the unauthorized removal of flags or other property from the site.

Tensions Over Asylum Seeker Facility

The flags were initially erected in June to mark the ongoing protests against the Home Office's plan to convert RAF Barnham into a facility housing up to 1,000 asylum seekers. The base is one of three military sites earmarked for this purpose, with a total capacity of 3,750 mainly young, male asylum seekers across the UK.

Residents have expressed concern that the influx of newcomers could almost triple the local population. These fears have driven months of demonstrations and discussions within the community regarding the social and economic impact of the new facility on the village.

Advertisement

Parish Council Plans Symbolic Referendum

In response to the government's plans, Barnham Parish Council is organizing a non-binding local referendum on Saturday. The vote will ask residents whether they support the village becoming a bailiwick, a term referring to the jurisdiction of a bailiff and historically linked to the administrative usage for British Crown Dependencies.

This move follows a similar symbolic poll in Piddington, Oxfordshire, where residents voted in favor of secession after the Housing Secretary approved a nearby military base for the same purpose. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has urged people in more affluent areas to play their part in housing asylum seekers, despite local opposition and previous referendum results.