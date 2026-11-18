Suffolk Police reveal AI cameras caught 5,327 offences including distracted driving and seatbelt violations during a summer trial on the A12, prompting an expansion to the A14.

Suffolk Police have unveiled striking evidence of widespread driving infractions after deploying new artificial intelligence technology across county roads. The force announced that its automated systems identified 5,327 serious offences during a focused enforcement period, highlighting a critical need for improved road safety measures. These results emerged from a trial conducted on the A12 in Suffolk that took place over the summer months.

Trial Results and Offence Statistics

During the initial 28-day trial phase, the AI cameras detected an average of 190 offences per day. This high volume of violations underscored the prevalence of risky behaviours among motorists in the region. The technology successfully identified 3,008 motorists who failed to wear their seatbelts while driving within just one month of the operation. Additionally, the system flagged numerous instances of driver distraction, including using mobile phones and handling food or drinks behind the wheel.

Also read Man on the run from police arrested after ‘asking police officers for a lift’

Technology Capabilities and Detection Methods

The advanced camera systems utilize high-definition imaging combined with infrared flash technology to capture clear images through windscreens. This capability ensures accurate detection regardless of weather conditions or the time of day, allowing for consistent monitoring during both daylight and nighttime hours. The artificial intelligence algorithms automatically analyse each photograph to determine if drivers are holding mobile phones or if seatbelts are properly fastened.

Suffolk Police shared visual examples of these detections on social media to demonstrate the system's effectiveness. Images included a driver of a Volvo eating a hot dog with both hands off the steering wheel. Other examples showed motorists holding hot beverages in one hand while operating mobile phones with the other. These clear depictions served to illustrate the immediate dangers posed by distracted driving practices.

Advertisement

Official Statements on Road Safety

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore stated that the primary purpose of the scheme was to make Suffolk's roads safer for everyone. He emphasized that the detection of more than 5,300 offences in such a short timeframe indicates that too many individuals continue to take unnecessary risks. Passmore noted that behaviours such as using a mobile phone while driving or neglecting to wear a seatbelt can have devastating consequences for drivers, passengers, and other road users.

He further explained that these specific behaviours remain contributing factors in serious and fatal collisions across Suffolk. Consequently, he expressed full support for the use of this automated technology as part of a broader strategy to enhance road safety through consistent enforcement. The goal is to deter dangerous habits before they result in life-altering or fatal accidents.

Enforcement Outcomes and Future Plans

The enforcement results demonstrated that over half of the detected offences led to motorists receiving fines or being assigned to awareness courses. Chief Inspector Gary Miller described the figures from the first trial as staggering and indicative of unnecessary risks taken by drivers. He highlighted that the sheer volume of offences detected within a relatively short period emphasizes the ongoing need for targeted interventions.

Miller stressed that these enforcement efforts are essential for changing driver behaviour and reducing the risk of fatal and serious injury collisions. Based on the success of the initial trial, Suffolk Police announced plans to extend the operation to the A14 starting from Tuesday. This expansion aims to apply the same rigorous monitoring and enforcement standards to another major route in the county.

Advertisement

The continued deployment of AI cameras represents a significant shift in how traffic enforcement is conducted in the region. By leveraging automated detection, authorities can address a higher volume of violations with greater consistency than manual policing allows. This approach is designed to create a lasting impact on driver compliance and overall road safety standards.

As the trial expands to additional locations, the data collected will likely inform further decisions regarding road safety protocols. The clear evidence of widespread non-compliance with basic safety rules suggests that sustained enforcement will be necessary. Residents and commuters are expected to face increased scrutiny as the technology is rolled out to new areas.