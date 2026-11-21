Residents of Barnham in Suffolk voted overwhelmingly to symbolically leave the UK in protest at plans to house up to 931 male asylum seekers at the former RAF Barnham base. The non-binding poll follows a similar vote in Piddington, Oxfordshire.

Residents of a Suffolk village have voted overwhelmingly to symbolically leave the UK in protest at plans to house asylum seekers at a former military base.

Barnham held a Yes/No poll on Saturday at its village hall asking whether residents support a petition for crown dependency status. Some 257 people voted for independence, 16 voted against and one ballot was spoiled. The result is not legally binding. The vote was called after RAF Barnham, near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk and Thetford in Norfolk, was earmarked by the government to house up to 931 male asylum seekers.

Also read Barnham village votes to leave UK in symbolic referendum over RAF asylum seeker plan

Residents Voice Concerns Over Asylum Plans

The proposal was initially for 1,256 men but the figure is now 931. John Bauer, chair of Barnham Parish Council, said the numbers made little difference when the village has only 584 residents. He said the plan would completely swamp the village and change things beyond recognition. Helen Beck, chair of Barnham Residents Association, said she was really very, very pleased with the outcome, but also pleased that residents who did not agree felt able to come and vote accordingly.

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She said she would hate to think they were not prepared to listen to all voices. Following the result, residents unveiled a flag featuring a stone curlew against a Suffolk blue background to celebrate the village's newfound independence. Barnham is the second village to hold a symbolic poll over migrant housing plans, after residents of Piddington in Oxfordshire voted to leave the UK in September over the same issue.

John Bauer said Barnham will now declare itself the Bailiwick of Barnham. Campaigner Ken Jordan said the vote marked just the beginning and the real work starts tomorrow. He added that it had raised the profile and given residents a starting block to launch the more serious side of their campaign. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch previously shared her support for Barnham residents, saying the Conservative Party is on your side.

She told the Press Association that the problem of the boats needs to stop and they have a plan to stop it. She said more and more undocumented young men are being put in asylum centres next to villages, and that Piddington only has 130 women. Putting about 1,300 men right next to that is not appropriate, and it is not appropriate for Barnham either. She said instead of spreading the problem around, the Government needs to stop the boats.

Resident Pat Webb, 69, stressed that the village was not racist but claimed it would be overrun if asylum seekers were allowed to move onto the base. She said the women in this village are scared. She said she has a little dog she walks round the village and will not be able to do that unless her husband comes with her because she will not dare be out on her own.

Political Leaders React to Barnham Vote

She said they have had a lovely retirement there so far and it is all going to change for the worse, which is such a shame. Patricia Gilson, who has lived in Barnham for 20 odd years, also voted in favour of leaving the UK. She said she is mainly concerned about all these young men with nothing to do.

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She said her neighbours with kiddies are worried to death but the government is not listening, and you just have to keep battling. Stephanie Donaldson, 31, said the vote had been to try to draw attention to the strength of discontent in the village. She said they live directly opposite RAF Barnham and there are welfare and safety concerns for their children.

She said if the facility was properly secure without people being able to wander, perhaps that would have been better. The independence vote attracted national and international media attention. Zia Yusuf, Reform UK spokesperson for home affairs, who was in Barnham as the result was announced, said it tells you everything you need to know about how disenfranchised many people are. Barnham's Labour MP Peter Prinsley said he was not surprised.

Government Reviews RAF Barnham Proposal

He said he is due to meet the immigration minister this week when he will express the opposition felt by people in Barnham. He added he is still optimistic the decision will be that this is not a suitable place for asylum seekers. The government first put forward plans to house single adult male asylum seekers at RAF Barnham back in June. The proposals triggered demonstrations outside the former base.

It is part of the government's drive to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, a scheme which at its peak was reportedly costing 9 million pounds per day. A final decision on the proposal has not yet been made. The government said if it did proceed, the safety and security of the community would be of the utmost importance.

A Home Office spokesperson said they recognise the strength of feeling in local communities and are listening carefully to the concerns being raised.