Barnham residents in Suffolk vote to leave the UK symbolically in protest against the Home Office plan to house 930 asylum seekers at a nearby former RAF base.

Residents of Barnham, a small village in Suffolk, are scheduled to hold a symbolic referendum to vote for leaving the United Kingdom. This political demonstration is a direct response to the Home Office's controversial decision to house nearly 930 single male asylum seekers at a former RAF base located just three miles away in Thetford. The villagers view this vote as a peaceful, constitutional stand to show the strength of their opposition to the government's planning choices.

The Core Details of the Proposed Asylum Accommodation

The proposal involves converting the former nuclear weapons base at RAF Barnham into accommodation for migrants. Construction giant Kier signed a £3.4 million contract for the project last month. The Home Office identified the site in June and intends to use it for at least ten years. Officials plan to utilize Urgent Crown Development, a fast-track planning route that bypasses the local council's standard approval process. This legal mechanism allows the government to proceed with the development despite significant local resistance and the absence of a formal planning application from the developer.

Also read Suffolk Businessman Criticizes Police After Migrant Camp Protester Escapes Prosecution

Stakeholder Positions and the Piddington Influence

The inspiration for this ballot comes from the village of Piddington in Oxfordshire, where residents previously voted to secede from the UK in September. That village had protested against plans to house asylum seekers at MoD Bicester, which is situated next to the Piddington Reserve. Helen Beck, chair of the Barnham Residents Association, stated that the vote is designed to show loyalty to the Crown while withdrawing consent from an overreaching government. She emphasized that Barnham was one of only two villages in England trusted to store the nation's nuclear deterrent and bore that risk for the sake of the nation.

Supporters of the Barnham referendum hope the ballot will bring wider attention to their concerns. John Bauer, chairman of the parish council and a poll organizer, described the move as a glorious revolution. He argued that it is about time the village became self-governing. Bauer noted that the fight against these proposals is bringing the community together. He added that they want the world's media to see what they have to say. The group insists this is not just a stunt but a serious effort to get their message across.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact on Villagers and Community Life

Barnham is home to less than 600 people and lacks basic amenities such as a shop or pub. The village has only one primary school and no facilities beyond a church and community hall. Residents believe this small, rural location is totally unsuitable for a facility housing nearly a thousand men. An encampment has been set up outside the gates of the former RAF base. Protesters are rotating in shifts and holding placards that read Thetford says no. Another sign reads Don't trust Home Office, it's all lies. These visuals highlight the intense local opposition to the development.

Kim, a resident who moved from London thirteen years ago, expressed deep anxiety about the future. She and her husband took a pay cut to raise a family in the quiet village. Now she feels their quality of life will be impacted by the presence of the asylum seekers. She mentioned being happy to let her children play out in front of the house. She values the way the community looks after each other. The proposed development threatens this established sense of safety and community cohesion. Prime Minister Andy Burnham previously stated that people in more affluent areas must play their part in housing asylum seekers. This sentiment has fueled further resentment among those who feel the burden is unfairly distributed.

Next Steps and Legal Reality of the Vote

The result of the Barnham referendum is expected by early evening tomorrow. It is crucial to note that the vote holds no legal effect. The UK government has not recognized any right for villages to secede or veto national housing policies. A letter sent to local Tory MP Greg Smith confirmed that the Secretary of State granted planning permission subject to conditions. The Housing Secretary had previously given the green light to plans at MoD Bicester for up to 1,256 single male migrants. The Home Office is proposing to house a total of 3,750 asylum seekers across three ex-military locations. The Barnham vote serves primarily as a symbolic protest to challenge these central government decisions.