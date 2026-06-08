Sugababes Singer Keisha Buchanan Reveals She Was Kidnapped at 16

Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan has bravely revealed she was kidnapped at the age of 16, just as the pop group's career was taking off. Keisha, now 41, has recalled the traumatic 2000 incident, revealed how she was snatched near her school just before her GCSE exams at the same time as the Sugababes were launching in 1998.

Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan has bravely revealed she was kidnapped at the age of 16, just as the pop group's career was taking off. Keisha, now 41, has recalled the traumatic 2000 incident, revealed how she was snatched near her school just before her GCSE exams at the same time as the Sugababes were launching in 1998.

The ordeal meant her parents pulled her out of school and she never took her GCSE exams. She explained that she couldn't go into much detail about the incident as she planned to include it in an upcoming book, but she said 'I was basically taken after school by someone.

' Keisha was held captive for a few hours by her kidnapper and the traumatic incident led to her having therapy to try and deal with what occurred. She said: 'It was a few hours. So for a kid, you know, it's a long time.

' When asked if she'd undergone therapy sessions to process what happened, she answered: 'Of course. I've actually been such an advocate of like therapy since I was 16, really.

' Keisha explained how the incident was one of the reasons she left school early, but she claimed she was also not allowed back to take her GCSE exams after taking time off to record Sugababes tracks with bandmates Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy. 'We ended up leaving school. Siobhan went back to school to take her GCSEs and they accepted her back. When Mutya and I tried to get back, they were so rude' she said. 'They were like





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Keisha Buchanan Sugababes Kidnapping Trauma Therapy

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