Sugar Ray Leonard Alleges Son Daniel's Theft, Addiction in Restraining Order After Arrest

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard has obtained a restraining order against his son Daniel, accusing him of theft, drug addiction, and violent behavior, following Daniel's arrest for attempting to break into the family home.

Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard has accused his youngest son, Daniel Leonard , of multiple serious offenses, including theft and drug addiction, leading to a restraining order and recent arrest.

According to reports, Daniel, 25, was taken into custody after attempting to enter his parents' home in Pacific Palisades, violating an existing restraining order. The incident follows a pattern of escalating conflict between father and son, with Sugar Ray claiming that Daniel's behavior has endangered the family for years.

In court documents filed on the same day as Daniel's arrest, Sugar Ray detailed a history of addiction and criminal activity, stating that his son has stolen "extreme amounts of money and valuable items" daily for years and has overdosed four times, requiring hospital revival twice. The former champion described a physical altercation on May 19 at the family estate, where Daniel allegedly pushed him, prompting police intervention.

Despite a temporary restraining order being granted, Daniel reportedly returned the next day, attempting to breach the property. Sugar Ray emphasized that his wife, Bernadette, and daughter Camille live in fear, noting nine years of unrest due to Daniel's addiction. A judge ordered Daniel to stay at least 100 yards away from Sugar Ray and Bernadette until a hearing on June 15; Daniel's own hearing for the alleged restraining violation is set for June 25.

The family resides in a $46.5 million mansion that has been on the market repeatedly without success. Daniel is the youngest of Sugar Ray's four children, born to his second wife, Bernadette. Social media posts from Bernadette, including a February 2025 Instagram photo with the caption "We will get through this faze," hint at ongoing family struggles. The case highlights the personal turmoil behind the legendary boxer's public image





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sugar Ray Leonard Daniel Leonard Restraining Order Addiction Arrest Family Conflict LAPD Pacific Palisades Boxing Bernadette Robi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ray J Hospitalized After Knockout in Influencer MMA Bout; Fight Fixed Plot AllegedActor and singer Ray J remains in a Las Vegas hospital following a brutal knockout during an influencer MMA fight. The bout has sparked controversy with allegations of a fixed match, leading to an official investigation by the event promoter.

Read more »

Ray Parlour asked if Newcastle United owners should stick with Eddie Howe?The season now ended and Ray Parlour asked if Newcastle United owners should stick with Eddie Howe?

Read more »

Blocking sugar modification could boost breast cancer immunotherapy successImmunotherapies such as so-called checkpoint inhibitors activate the body's own immune system to fight cancer cells and have revolutionized the treatment of many types of tumor.

Read more »

New X-ray system produces high-resolution images with less radiationX-rays allow professionals to diagnose injuries or ailments and peer inside suitcases at the airport, along with a variety of other applications.

Read more »