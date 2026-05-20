Sugar Ray Leonard's son arrested at his father's home in LA

Daniel Ray Leonard, 25, the son of boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, was arrested at his father's home in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, according to a report from TMZ. The incident occurred when Daniel allegedly violated a restraining order, but it is not clear whether he gained entrance to the home.

The son of boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard was arrested at his father's Los Angeles home on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when Daniel Ray Leonard, 25, allegedly violated a restraining order .

He was found attempting to enter the residence by turning exterior door handles, but it is not clear whether he gained entrance to the home. Daniel is the youngest son of Sugar Ray Leonard and his second wife Bernadette Robi. The duo share a daughter named Camille and three other sons, Ray Jr., Jarrel, and another son named Daniel. Despite Sugar Ray's fame and fortune, the family life has remained private.

Sugar Ray and his son Daniel have been pictured together on multiple occasions in recent years, as recently as the summer of 2025 in a snap alongside Magic Johnson. However, there is little information about their relationship. On Daniel's birthday in 2023, Sugar Ray posted a family selfie, but Daniel is absent from the photo. The arrest of Daniel Ray Leonard at his father's home in Los Angeles is a shocking incident.

It remains unclear whether he gained access to the home, and further information on their relationship and the restraining order will likely emerge in the news report, 'More to follow.





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Sugar Ray Leonard Son Arrested Daniel Ray Restraining Order Los Angeles TMZ Boxing Legend

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