Suki Waterhouse Confirms Attendance at Taylor Swift's Wedding; Guest Plus-One Drama and Venue Mystery Emerge

Suki Waterhouse, actress and friend of Taylor Swift, has confirmed her attendance at the singer's wedding to Travis Kelce. While excitement builds, some guests express disappointment over the no-plus-one policy, and the venue remains a mystery, with the Waldorf Astoria New York among the speculations.

Suki Waterhouse has confirmed her attendance at Taylor Swift 's wedding to Travis Kelce on July 3 in New York City. The 'Daisy Jones & The Six' actress revealed her RSVP to Variety magazine, expressing excitement for the 'wedding of the year' as a source of inspiration for her own nuptials to Robert Pattinson .

Waterhouse, who has been friends with Swift since 2016, praised the singer's resilience and artistic prowess, having opened for her on the Eras Tour and considering her a role model. However, not all guests are thrilled with Swift's wedding plans. The Daily Mail reports that some invitees, like Suki Waterhouse, are not allowed to bring a plus one, sparking mixed reactions. While some guests like Selena Gomez are granted plus ones, others feel unfairly treated.

Adding to the mystery, the venue remains unannounced, with guests learning its location the morning of the wedding. Speculations point towards the Waldorf Astoria New York, a historic hotel with high security and celebrity ties. Swift and Kelce, who went public with their relationship in 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025, are expected to host a star-studded event





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding Suki Waterhouse Robert Pattinson Plus One Venue Mystery

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