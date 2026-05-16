Suki Waterhouse Filmed a Festive-Themed Michael Kors Christmas Advert During a Snowstorm in London

Ms Waterhouse, 34, filmed a festive-themed campaign for the New York-based fashion label on Wednesday, as seen by exclusive photographs. She was seen clutching a black bag from the collection and later a red one also from the American range. The mother-of-one was named an ambassador for the fashion brand last February. The exclusive shoot continued in West London with no snow storm.

It may only be spring, but it was snowing in London 's Notting Hill last week as Suki Waterhouse filmed a Christmas advert for Michael Kors , as these exclusive photographs reveal.

She filmed a festive-themed campaign for the New York-based fashion label on Wednesday as she was seen clutching a black bag from the collection and later a red one also from the American range. The West-London born actress, who began modelling at the age of 16 when she was discovered in 'either Topshop or H&M', was named an ambassador for Michael Kors last February.

In one shot, the mother-of-one was leaving the front door of a house adorned with a festive wreath wearing an oversized white fur coat and dark sunglasses holding two gold boxes..





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Suki Waterhouse Michael Kors Christmas Advert Notting Hill London Snowy Festive Oversized White Fur Coat

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