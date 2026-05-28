Suki Waterhouse Praises Taylor Swift as a Resilient Friend and Artistic Inspiration

In an interview with Variety, Suki Waterhouse shared her admiration for her close friend Taylor Swift, highlighting Swift's resilience through personal and professional challenges. Waterhouse, who opened for Swift's Eras Tour in London, discussed the support she has received from Swift and reflected on how Swift transforms her experiences into art. The article also covers Waterhouse's recent life events, including motherhood and her own music career, and includes anecdotes about the last-minute drama before her performance.

In a candid new interview, British singer and actress Suki Waterhouse expressed deep admiration for her close friend Taylor Swift , describing her as an inspiration who consistently rebounds from adversity.

Speaking to Variety, Waterhouse emphasized Swift's ability to turn every life event, no matter how challenging, into artistic material that enriches her legacy. This friendship, which began in 2016, is built on mutual support; Waterhouse recently opened for Swift's Eras Tour in London, an opportunity that almost unraveled due to a last-minute dress mishap.

The incident, involving a frantic 140 phone calls and a porter paid £500 to break into a closed fashion house, underscores the chaotic yet exhilarating behind‑the‑scenes reality of touring. Waterhouse revealed that Swift had mentioned the opening‑act possibility a year earlier, showcasing her characteristic reliability and long‑term planning. After the show, Waterhouse posted on Instagram, thanking Swift for the once‑in‑a‑lifetime chance and noting how her nervous system would never be the same after performing for 90,000 fans.

The experience has propelled Waterhouse's own career: she has released a second album, embarked on a North American tour, and announced a third studio project. She discussed balancing motherhood-her daughter is five months old-with touring, explaining that traveling with her child was a non‑negotiable decision. Her partner, Robert Pattinson, helps out when needed, ensuring that family remains a priority even on the road.

Waterhouse's reflections paint a picture of two artists navigating fame, creativity, and personal growth while lifting each other up





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