Summer Dress for £21: Perfect for Travel and Versatile

A stylish and comfortable summer dress for £21, available in blue, rust, and green designs. The dress features a soft pique stretch fabric, a flattering v-neck design, and a floaty a-line shape. It's perfect for travel and can be dressed up or down for day or evening wear.

I found the 'perfect throw on' summer dress for £21 that 'I'll get a lot of wear from' "The fabric hangs perfectly, fits really well, moves beautifully when you walk.

Cool too. Length is really flattering and doesn't crease at all so perfect for travelling.

" An easy to throw on dress is a summer holiday essential, proving a comfy and versatile addition to any wardrobe. Now, Roman shoppers have beenSoft Pique Stretch Midi Dress is available in blue, rust and green designs and new Roman shoppers can get it for £21 with our discount code AFRPLC25Q226 which is valid on full price items.

Those who have bought something from Roman before can still save on the item using the code JUNE which drops the dress down to £25.50. The frock features a stylish v-neck design with a modern split at the front of the hem and also boasts a floaty a-line shape. Elsewhere on the high street isNext's Black Tie Waist Midi T-shirt Dress features a flattering waist cinching design.

One said: "I have this in green and was so pleased with it I ordered the blue one. Lovely summer dress, nice material, nice style - perfect length (5ft 7in).

" Another shopper also ordered multiple colours, writing: "I love this dress! I have both the grey and the blue one. The material is lovely. You can dress those dresses up or down for day or evening wear, especially if on holiday.

" The fit is beautiful. I'm only 5'1" so it's a perfect maxi length on me. I'll be getting a lot of wear from this dress!

" "The fabric hangs perfectly, fits really well, moves beautifully when you walk. Cool too. Length is really flattering and doesn't crease at all so perfect for travelling.

" A fourth liked the material, writing: "This is nice material, the colour is nice and bright and the v neckline is not too low. " It is worth noting that whilst there are no negative reviews of the frock, it only comes in one length meaning taller or more petite shoppers may struggle to find their perfect fit.

Despite this, others favoured the dress for holidays, with a further reviewer saying: "I absolutely love it, it's lovely material and hangs just right, I bought the green one and going to order it in the blue - will be lovely for summer holidays.

" Another echoed this, writing: "Love this dress for my holidays. I bought all three colours. Its going to be a nice easy throw on dress and it looks good too.

" A further review reads: "Really lovely material which hangs beautifully, bought in blue size 12 and the fit is very flattering. Very pleased with this dress. Another great purchase from Roman.

" Another raved: "I love this dress. Lovely colour blue, soft material. Love the way it falls and the neckline back and front. Very elegant and can be dressed up.

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Summer Dress £21 Soft Pique Stretch Fabric V-Neck Design A-Line Shape Travel Dress Up Or Down Flattering Fit Perfect Length Perfect For Holidays

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