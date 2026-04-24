Summer House Reunion Erupts: Ciara Miller Accuses Amanda Batula of Betrayal Over West Wilson Romance

A fiery confrontation at the Summer House reunion saw Ciara Miller unleash her anger on Amanda Batula after learning of her secret relationship with Miller’s ex, West Wilson. Leaked audio reveals a scathing exchange filled with accusations of betrayal and deliberate hurt.

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula engaged in a heated confrontation at the Summer House reunion, sparked by Batula’s secret relationship with Miller’s former boyfriend, West Wilson .

The explosive exchange, captured in leaked audio obtained by the Daily Mail, revealed Miller’s intense anger and feelings of betrayal. Miller accused Batula of deliberately pursuing Wilson, despite knowing the pain it would cause, labeling her a ‘snake. ’ The drama unfolded weeks after Batula admitted to dating Wilson, following her separation from Kyle Cooke after a decade together. Miller questioned Batula’s motives, highlighting the perceived hypocrisy of going from a marriage to becoming ‘one of West’s side bitches.

’ The confrontation delved into the timeline of the relationship, with Miller recalling a text exchange where she directly asked Batula about the rumors, only to receive a dismissive response. Batula attempted to explain the situation, citing the newness of the connection, her ongoing divorce proceedings, and Wilson’s involvement with others.

However, Miller remained unconvinced, criticizing the couple for knowingly engaging in a ‘weird’ dynamic. The argument escalated as Batula defended her right to explore new relationships while separated, prompting Miller to assert that one can indeed control their attractions. The exchange underscored the deep-seated hurt and broken trust between the two former friends. Bravo has responded to the leak of the audio, condemning it as a ‘serious breach of trust’ and launching a full investigation.

The network emphasized its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the production process and indicated that appropriate action will be taken. Miller had previously hinted at her suspicions in an interview with Glamour, stating that she trusted her instincts when something felt amiss. She expressed her disappointment that the betrayal came from Batula, someone she considered a close friend.

The situation adds another layer of complexity to the already public unraveling of relationships within the Summer House cast, and Miller acknowledged the added pain of seeing her personal life play out on television. The fallout from this reunion is expected to continue to unfold, impacting the dynamics of the show and the relationships between its stars





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