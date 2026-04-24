Summer House Reunion Erupts: Ciara Miller Accuses Amanda Batula of Betrayal Over West Wilson Romance

Explosive leaked audio reveals a fiery confrontation between Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula at the Summer House reunion, stemming from Batula’s secret relationship with Miller’s ex, West Wilson. Miller accuses Batula of deliberate betrayal and questions her motives, leading to a heated exchange and a Bravo investigation into the leak.

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula engaged in a heated confrontation at the Summer House reunion, sparked by Batula’s secret relationship with Miller’s former boyfriend, West Wilson .

The explosive exchange, captured in leaked audio obtained by the Daily Mail, revealed Miller’s intense anger and feelings of betrayal. Miller accused Batula of deliberately pursuing Wilson, despite knowing the pain it would cause, labeling her a ‘snake. ’ The drama unfolded weeks after Batula admitted to dating Wilson, following her separation from Kyle Cooke after a decade together. Miller questioned Batula’s motives, highlighting the perceived hypocrisy of going from a marriage to becoming ‘one of West’s side bitches.

’ The confrontation delved into the timeline of the relationship, with Miller recalling a text exchange where she directly asked Batula about the rumors, only to receive a dismissive response. Batula attempted to explain the situation, citing the newness of the connection, her ongoing divorce proceedings, and Wilson’s involvement with others.

However, Miller remained unconvinced, criticizing the couple for knowingly pursuing a ‘weird’ connection. The argument escalated as Batula defended her right to explore new relationships while separated, prompting Miller to assert that one can indeed control their attractions. The leaked audio has prompted a response from Bravo, condemning the breach of trust and launching a full investigation into the source of the leak.

Prior to the reunion, Miller had expressed a growing suspicion about a potential romance between Wilson and Batula, stating that ‘when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason. ’ She emphasized her disappointment that the betrayal came from someone she considered a close friend, adding another layer of pain to an already difficult situation. Miller acknowledged the unpredictable nature of men but expressed particular shock at Batula’s actions, given their long-standing relationship.

The public nature of the fallout adds another dimension to the hurt, as Miller now has to witness the unfolding drama play out on the show’s upcoming season. The situation underscores the complexities of relationships, loyalty, and the challenges of navigating personal life within the reality television landscape. The investigation by Bravo aims to determine the source of the leak and address the breach of trust, while the fallout continues to reverberate among the cast and fans of Summer House





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Summer House Reunion Erupts: Ciara Miller Accuses Amanda Batula of Betrayal Over West Wilson RomanceA fiery confrontation at the Summer House reunion saw Ciara Miller unleash her anger on Amanda Batula after learning of her secret relationship with Miller’s ex, West Wilson. Leaked audio reveals a scathing exchange filled with accusations of betrayal and deliberate hurt.

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