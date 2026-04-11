Summer House's Amanda Batula and West Wilson Spotted Together After Apology

Amanda Batula and West Wilson from Summer House were seen together in NYC after Batula's apology for their controversial romance. The sighting comes after Batula's statement addressing the situation on Instagram, expressing regret for the hurt caused. Their relationship is complicated by connections with other cast members, including Batula's ex-husband and Wilson's ex-girlfriend. Both are attending the reunion to address questions.

Summer House stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson were seen together in New York City shortly after Batula issued a public apology for their controversial relationship. The sighting, captured in a photo shared on Instagram, shows the pair at the Blind Tiger Alehouse. The event occurred just hours after Batula addressed the situation on her Instagram Stories, expressing her regret for the hurt caused by the secret romance.

This situation is particularly complex due to the interconnected relationships within the Summer House cast; Wilson is friends with Batula's ex-husband, Kyle Cooke, and Batula is friends with Wilson's ex, Ciara Miller. Both Wilson and Batula are expected to attend the upcoming Summer House reunion, where they plan to openly address the details surrounding their relationship





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