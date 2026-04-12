Summer House's Ciara Miller Shades Amanda Batula Over 'Girl Code' Breach

Ciara Miller seemingly called out Amanda Batula for breaking 'girl code' by dating her ex's friend, West Wilson, causing a stir within the Summer House community. Batula has since apologized for the hurt caused by her secret romance, responding to growing online speculation and announcing she'll address the situation at the reunion.

Ciara Miller subtly shaded her friend Amanda Batula after news broke of Batula's relationship with West Wilson , who is not only a friend of Batula's ex, Kyle Cooke, but also Miller's ex. The drama unfolded within the Summer House cast, leaving fans and fellow Bravo stars buzzing with speculation and commentary. Miller, responding on Instagram, posted a photo flaunting her toned physique after leaving Sephora, accompanied by a caption that seemed to take aim at Batula's actions.

The caption read, Sephora actually rewards loyalty, sparking widespread interpretations about its true meaning. This seemingly innocuous statement was quickly interpreted as a dig at Batula, who broke the 'girl code' by dating Wilson. Fans and other Bravo personalities, including Jasmine Goode, weighed in with memes and reactions, underscoring the perceived betrayal and drama. This incident follows a period of silence and apology from Batula, who addressed the situation for the first time since the announcement of her relationship with Wilson. \Amanda Batula broke her silence and addressed the ensuing fallout from her relationship with West Wilson. She publicly apologized for any hurt caused by her secret romance with Wilson, which developed behind the scenes and before the public announcement of their relationship. Batula posted a statement on her Instagram stories, explaining she had been MIA but wished to address the situation. She also mentioned she would be at the reunion show, where she would answer all questions honestly and directly. Batula and Wilson had confirmed their romance with a statement released late last month, responding to growing online speculation. They explained they had not intended to hide anything but needed time to process their feelings, given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny of being on a reality show. They acknowledged their relationship grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship and wanted to approach it with care. Their statement concluded with a request for understanding and respect as they navigate this new chapter. This statement came days after rumors began to swirl, further confirmed by a photo of them together, circulating online. \The revelation of Batula and Wilson's relationship has created a love square with many connected parties. Batula divorced Cooke, who is friends with Wilson, who used to date Miller, who is friends with Batula. Miller made her first public statement the same day that Wilson and Batula shared their joint statement announcing their relationship. Miller posted a video of herself interviewing cast members at the Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere, which also included a cryptic caption, reflecting her feelings about the situation. The drama surrounding the new relationship highlights themes of friendship, betrayal, and loyalty. As the couple's relationship continues to develop, it will be interesting to see how the Summer House cast continues to navigate the complexities of this evolving dynamic. The event has caused ripples of controversy throughout the Summer House community and its fans. The situation has become a subject of intense interest and online conversation, highlighting the impact of social media and the role of reality TV in modern celebrity culture





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