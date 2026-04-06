Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Reunite for Uber Eats Ad Amidst Cast Drama

In a surprising turn of events, Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have teamed up for an Uber Eats commercial, humorously addressing the ongoing drama within their cast, particularly surrounding Amanda Batula and West Wilson's new relationship. The ad showcases a comedic take on the situation, marking a shift in Hubbard and Radke's relationship after a highly publicized split.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke , former Summer House couple, have surprisingly reunited for an Uber Eats commercial, showcasing a newfound camaraderie amidst the latest drama surrounding their castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson . The commercial cleverly capitalizes on the unfolding scandal, where Batula recently announced her divorce from Kyle Cooke and subsequently confirmed a relationship with Wilson, who is not only a friend of Cooke's but also dated Ciara Miller, a friend of Batula's.

The commercial's premise features Radke, appearing distraught over the news of Batula and Wilson's relationship, consoling himself with fast food from Uber Eats and a can of Kyle Cooke's Loverboy beverage. Hubbard then enters the scene, offering a tissue and playfully asking if it's 'soft enough'. This unexpected collaboration marks a significant shift in their relationship, considering the highly publicized and messy split they endured just two months before their planned wedding in 2023. The ad concludes with the message 'Delivering cleanup for any mess,' highlighting the commercial's witty take on the complex situation within the Summer House cast. The commercial showcases a comedic take on the recent relationships within the cast members, and the aftermath of the relationships that have unfolded in public, making it clear to the audience that there's always drama within the Summer House cast. The surprising reunion of Hubbard and Radke, and the clever promotion of the ad, have prompted a wave of positive responses from fans. \The rekindling of their bond extends beyond the commercial, as Hubbard has openly extended an olive branch to Radke. In the comments of the Uber Eats ad, Hubbard revealed she 'unblocked him for this!' further indicating a thawing of their previous frosty relationship. The pair's willingness to work together, especially in light of their past, underscores a move towards reconciliation. Their initial split created headlines, but now their fans have noticed the pair coming to good terms. The latest cast drama involved Amanda Batula and West Wilson, and the complicated relationships that are now public. Batula and Wilson’s relationship has stirred up controversy given Wilson’s previous relationship with Ciara Miller, a friend of Batula’s, and the close friendship between Wilson and Batula's ex-husband, Kyle Cooke. Wilson and Batula are in a relationship that has grown out of friendship, but fans can't help but notice the scandal that has erupted, following the news. \The details of the evolving relationships in the Summer House cast are further complicated by reports and rumors that have emerged. According to TMZ, sources claim Ciara Miller came into possession of a video that allegedly showed the new couple getting intimate while at his apartment. However, neither Wilson nor Batula were aware of being recorded. The confirmation of their relationship came days after rumors began to swirl that the two of them had been caught kissing. Ciara Miller, has publicly commented on the relationship of her friends, posting a video on social media with a caption that read, “If you can't trust your Friends & Neighbors, who can you trust?” This post seems to be hinting that the recent drama has caused her to have trust issues. The Summer House star was on the red carpet interviewing cast members at the Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere on behalf of Apple TV+. When interviewing the show's star, Jon Hamm, she stated that she’s good, but that she has “been better.” The commercial and the cast members involved show that the lines are blurred between friends and enemies. The former couple now have a friendly bond as the Summer House cast continues to bring in all kinds of drama. The ad with Hubbard and Radke has given the duo a chance to redeem their reputations and bring in a lot of laughs





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Summer House Lindsay Hubbard Carl Radke Uber Eats Amanda Batula West Wilson Reality TV Relationship Scandal

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