Summer House Season 10 Finale Trailer: Ciara Miller and West Wilson Share a Steamy Kiss

The trailer for the Summer House season 10 finale shows Ciara Miller and ex West Wilson sharing a steamy kiss. Miller had recently accused her ex of 'sleeping with' a married Real Housewives star. The teaser also shows Miller reflecting on her feelings for Wilson and their possible future.

Have YOU got a story? Email Ciara Miller and ex West Wilson shared a steamy kiss in the bombshell Summer House season 10 finale trailer that dropped on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old TV personality, who recently wildly accused her ex of 'sleeping with' a married Real Housewives star, could be seen reflecting on her possible feelings for Wilson in the 30-second clip shared to X. He also talked about his former girlfriend Miller during a snippet of a conversation with Ben Waddell.

'It's really hard when your natural chemistry with someone is so easy,' the reality star expressed. The trailer cut to Miller revealing to friend Mia Calabrese, 'We might've kissed,' which prompted her pal to shockingly ask, 'What?

' Miller and Wilson were then shown sitting on a bench together in a backyard before leaning in for a kiss. Ciara Miller, 30, and ex West Wilson, 31, shared a steamy kiss in the bombshell Summer House season 10 finale trailer that dropped on Tuesday.

Next Time On #SummerHouse Season 10 Finale! Source: @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/zNDkcCdXM9 — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) May 13, 2026 The teaser jumped back to Calabrese telling Miller, 'The problem is you really like him.

' After a brief pause, Miller simply agreed with, 'Yeah. ' She was then seen laying her head on Wilson's shoulder after they shared a kiss. Their interaction in the season 10 finale trailer was filmed months before Wilson's controversial romance with his Summer House castmate Amanda Batula. Wilson had previously dated Miller in 2023, who was also Batula's former best friend.

Fans shared their reaction to the teaser on X, with one penning, 'NEXT WEEK CIARA AND WEST KISS.

' Another wrote, 'west wilson are you prepared to pay for your sins? ' and a viewer added, 'Ciara... noooooooo. ' 'Oh my God Ciara... I'm SICK,' one also commented.

The season 10 finale episode is set to air on May 19, shortly before the premiere of the three-part reunion beginning on May 26. Their interaction in the season 10 finale trailer was filmed months before Wilson's controversial romance with his Summer House castmate Amanda Batula.

Fans shared their reaction to the teaser on X, with one penning, 'NEXT WEEK CIARA AND WEST KISS' The season 10 finale episode is set to air on May 19, shortly before the premiere of the three-part reunion beginning on May 26. The most recent Summer House episode aired on Tuesday and gave a glimpse at the drama among some of the cast members.

Miller had opened up about her feelings towards putting the past behind with Wilson regarding their 2023 breakup.

'He's making some positive steps and I appreciate them,' she said during a confessional. 'At the same time, I am scared of his ability to be very invested and then not at all. ' But Miller added that she was also left wondering about her ex, 'Do you care? Don't care?

Are we actually going to be friends? Or just friends in the house?

' Batula and then-husband Kyle Cooke's relationship was also a topic of an emotional discussion, which eventually led to Batula briefly seeking comfort from Wilson. While crossing paths inside the house, Batula and Wilson fell into an embrace as she tearfully said, 'You pulling up your chair next to me.

' She then added, 'Thank you, I love you. ' Wilson laid a kiss on her cheek before asking, 'You okay? ' Batula started to walk away while emotionally saying, 'Yes. ' Elsewhere in the episode, Cooke told Carl Radke that he 'can't even remember the last time she stood up for me.





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Summer House Ciara Miller West Wilson Steamy Kiss Real Housewives Star Accusation Reflection Possible Future

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