Summer House Star Amanda Batula Apologizes for 'Hurt' Caused by Secret Romance with West Wilson

Amanda Batula, of Summer House, has apologized for her secret relationship with West Wilson. The news comes after the revelation caused a stir within the Bravo community, due to the complicated relationship dynamics involved. This is Batula's first statement since the news broke.

Amanda Batula , the star of Summer House , has issued a public apology for the 'hurt' caused by her secret romance with West Wilson . This statement marks her first since the explosive revelation that she is now dating Wilson, a situation that has ignited a firestorm of controversy among fans and within the Bravo community.

Batula's silence was broken on Friday after the news of her relationship with Wilson, who is not only a friend of her ex-husband, Kyle Cooke, but also the former partner of her friend, Ciara Miller, sent shockwaves through the reality TV world. \In her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a picture of her dog, Batula expressed her apologies, stating she was deeply sorry to those she had disappointed and hurt, especially those she knows personally. She emphasized her need to prioritize her mental health and strive for a sense of normalcy, acknowledging that the situation continues to weigh heavily on her. Batula also confirmed her attendance at the upcoming Summer House reunion, where she pledged to address all questions honestly and directly. The announcement of her relationship with Wilson came after speculation arose, prompting them to clarify their situation. The couple had previously stated that they never intended to hide anything, but the complexities of the relationships involved and the scrutiny of being on a reality show necessitated private processing before going public. They highlighted the years of friendship that had formed between them, stressing the unexpected nature of their evolving feelings and their desire to approach the situation with care. They also acknowledged the impact of their actions and expressed their regret for any hurt caused. West's previous relationship with Ciara Miller, a friend of Batula, has further complicated the situation, creating a love square that has captured significant attention within the Bravoverse. \Ciara Miller has also commented on the situation. Miller posted a video with the caption, 'If you can't trust your Friends & Neighbors, who can you trust?' In the video, Miller interviews cast members. Miller joked that everyone in the cast is 'morally bankrupt.' She also told another cast member that she is 'on Prozac.' She also took a swipe at Batula while interviewing Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of Euphoria, asking the star: 'If you steal your friend's ex-boyfriend, what do you think is the next step?' 'I feel like you oughta get married,' Miller said while staring into the camera before Sweeney could answer. Sweeney agreed, 'I would hope so. You gotta make it worth it, at least. Like make it worth something 'cause that's just worth too much pain.' The confirmation of the romance followed rumors that the two had been seen kissing, as reported by the gossip account Deux Moi. Batula announced her divorce from Cooke in January. Fans have drawn comparisons to the 'Scandoval' of Vanderpump Rules, which involved Tom Sandoval's infidelity





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