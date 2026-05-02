Summer House Star Ciara Miller Dazzles in Revenge Dress Amid Romance Scandal

Ciara Miller makes a bold fashion statement at a New York City gala following the revelation of a secret romance between her ex-boyfriend and former best friend, sparking a major scandal within the Summer House cast.

Ciara Miller , star of the reality television show Summer House , made a striking appearance at a gala in New York City on Thursday night, seemingly sending a message amidst the ongoing drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend, West Wilson , and former best friend, Amanda Batula .

The event, hosted by CULTURED Magazine in celebration of their third annual CULT100 issue in collaboration with Valentino at the Guggenheim Museum, saw Miller turn heads in a daring, see-through lace gown. The pastel purple dress, featuring a long train, showcased her physique and the delicate lingerie worn beneath. Her look was completed with tall sandal heels, flowing brunette curls, and a makeup palette of luminous pink blush, smoky purple eyeshadow, and a glossy nude lip.

This public outing follows shortly after the filming of the Summer House season 10 reunion, where tensions flared over Wilson and Batula’s secret romance. The scandal erupted earlier this month when Wilson and Batula publicly acknowledged their relationship, a revelation that ignited a firestorm of criticism from fans and fellow cast members. Miller and Wilson had ended their relationship in December 2023, but their connection remained complex, with periods of reconciliation.

The situation was further complicated by Wilson’s friendship with Batula’s now-estranged husband, Kyle Cooke. The couple’s initial attempts to keep their romance under wraps were unsuccessful, and their subsequent public displays of affection, including a highly publicized kiss on the kiss cam at a Yankee Stadium game, only intensified the backlash. Social media users expressed their disapproval, with many finding the situation particularly uncomfortable and inappropriate.

In contrast, Miller has garnered significant public support and has been announced as a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. The leaked audio from the reunion confrontation, where Miller directly addressed Wilson and Batula, further fueled the controversy and prompted an internal investigation by Bravo. Bravo recently concluded its investigation into the leak of the reunion audio, determining that an individual involved in the production of the reunion was responsible for the unauthorized distribution.

The network stated that appropriate action has been taken and that there was no evidence of cast member involvement. They also cautioned against the further dissemination of improperly obtained audio. The leaked audio revealed Miller’s accusations of betrayal against Batula, highlighting the deep emotional impact of the situation. Miller’s appearance at the CULTURED Magazine gala, with its bold fashion choice, is widely interpreted as a statement of empowerment and a visual representation of moving forward despite the personal turmoil.

The event also drew a notable crowd, including celebrities such as Keke Palmer, Naomi Watts, Lisa Rinna, Lena Dunham, Natasha Lyonne, Adam Scott, and Sombr, adding to the high-profile nature of Miller’s statement





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