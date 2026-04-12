Summer House Star Ciara Miller Shades Friend Over 'Girl Code' Breach

Ciara Miller seemingly called out Amanda Batula for dating her ex West Wilson, sparking social media drama. Batula responded with an apology, promising to address the situation at the Summer House reunion. The love square has caused a stir within the Bravoverse. The situation has highlighted the interconnectedness of relationships within the group and the challenges of navigating public scrutiny.

Ciara Miller subtly ignited a social media firestorm with a pointed message seemingly directed at her friend Amanda Batula , following the revelation of Batula's romantic involvement with West Wilson . The situation is complicated because Wilson is not only a friend of Batula's ex-husband, Kyle Cooke, but also Miller's ex, creating a tangled web of relationships that has captivated fans of the reality show Summer House .

Miller's Instagram post, featuring a photo of herself leaving Sephora with the caption '@sephora actually rewards loyalty,' was interpreted by many as a dig at Batula, who seemingly violated girl code by dating Miller's ex. The message resonated with fans, sparking a flurry of comments and reactions, with many applauding Miller's subtle shade and expressing their shock and disappointment at Batula's actions. The situation has become a major talking point within the Bravo community, prompting discussions about loyalty, friendship, and the complexities of relationships in the public eye. The fallout from the situation seems to be ongoing. \Amanda Batula, after a period of relative silence, released a statement addressing the controversy surrounding her relationship with West Wilson. The statement acknowledged the hurt caused by the secret romance and expressed regret for any disappointment. Batula mentioned she was taking a break from the public eye for her mental health, promising to address the situation in full at the upcoming Summer House reunion. The announcement of Batula and Wilson's relationship came after rumors swirled that they had been romantically involved. They released a joint statement explaining their feelings. They emphasized the importance of their long-standing friendship and their need to navigate the situation with care. This came after the confirmation days after rumors of the pair kissing circulated. Their statement added that they had not intended to hide their relationship, but needed to navigate the complexities before coming forward publicly. The statement was aimed at both fans and those personally affected, highlighting their awareness of the impact of their actions. Batula's statement indicated her intention to address the controversy further at the upcoming reunion, offering fans the opportunity to hear her perspective on the situation. \The unfolding drama surrounding the Summer House cast has sent shockwaves through the fandom, leaving fans eager for more information. The situation has highlighted the interconnectedness of relationships within the group and the challenges of navigating public scrutiny. Miller's cryptic social media post, combined with Batula's statement, has only deepened the intrigue and fueled speculation about the future of the relationships involved. The situation underscores the importance of loyalty, the consequences of actions within the reality television sphere, and the inherent drama that comes with mixing personal and professional lives. Batula announced her divorce from Cooke after four years of marriage in January. Miller has remained fairly tight-lipped about her ex and her friend's newly announced relationship. She did make a public statement the same day that Wilson and Batula shared a joint statement announcing their romance. Miller posted a video along with the caption, 'If you can't trust your Friends & Neighbors, who can you trust?' In the clip, Miller was pictured on the red carpet interviewing several cast members at the Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere on Monday, on behalf of Apple TV+. During one part of her interview with the show's star, 55-year-old Jon Hamm, Miller asks how he's feeling. 'Wonderful, thank you. How are you?' Hamm replie





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Summer House Ciara Miller Amanda Batula West Wilson Reality TV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Summer House's Amanda Batula Apologizes for 'Hurt' Caused by Secret Romance with West WilsonAmanda Batula, Summer House star, apologizes for the fallout from her relationship with West Wilson, amidst complex friend dynamics and the scrutiny of reality TV. Ciara Miller, Wilson's ex, makes pointed comments about the relationship.

Read more »

Summer House Star Amanda Batula Apologizes for 'Hurt' Caused by Secret Romance with West WilsonAmanda Batula, of Summer House, has apologized for her secret relationship with West Wilson. The news comes after the revelation caused a stir within the Bravo community, due to the complicated relationship dynamics involved. This is Batula's first statement since the news broke.

Read more »

Love Island Stars Reveal Wedding Prep Secrets: Fitness and Diet Plans for Summer 2026Molly Smith and Tom Clare share their fitness and diet strategies ahead of their summer 2026 wedding, discussing their gym routine, clean eating plans, and wedding planning progress, including venue selection and the proposal story.

Read more »

Summer House's Amanda Batula and West Wilson Spotted Together After Apology for Controversial RomanceAmanda Batula and West Wilson of Summer House were seen together in NYC after Batula's public apology for their relationship. The couple's romance has stirred controversy due to their connections with each other's exes. They are going to attend the upcoming reunion.

Read more »

Summer House's Amanda Batula and West Wilson Spotted Together After ApologyAmanda Batula and West Wilson from Summer House were seen together in NYC after Batula's apology for their controversial romance. The sighting comes after Batula's statement addressing the situation on Instagram, expressing regret for the hurt caused. Their relationship is complicated by connections with other cast members, including Batula's ex-husband and Wilson's ex-girlfriend. Both are attending the reunion to address questions.

Read more »

Summer House's Ciara Miller Shades Amanda Batula Over 'Girl Code' BreachCiara Miller seemingly called out Amanda Batula for breaking 'girl code' by dating her ex's friend, West Wilson, causing a stir within the Summer House community. Batula has since apologized for the hurt caused by her secret romance, responding to growing online speculation and announcing she'll address the situation at the reunion.

Read more »