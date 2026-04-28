Summer House Star Danielle Olivera Sued Over Unpaid Rent, Dispute Now Resolved

Danielle Olivera, of Bravo’s Summer House, was involved in a legal dispute with her landlords over $16,650 in unpaid rent. The case has been settled, and the situation is now reportedly amicable. This news comes amid ongoing drama within the Summer House cast regarding a controversial new relationship.

Reality television personality Danielle Olivera , known for her role on the Bravo series Summer House , recently faced legal action from her landlords over an alleged failure to pay rent.

Csaba Kanyaro and Ana Kanyaro filed a lawsuit against Olivera seeking $16,650, representing three months of unpaid rent for her Brooklyn apartment. Court documents detailed that the alleged non-payment occurred during November and December of the previous year, and January of this year, with a monthly rental rate of $5,550 for the 1,246 square foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence. The landlords not only sought reimbursement for the outstanding rent but also requested Olivera’s eviction from the property.

However, the situation has reportedly been resolved. A source close to the matter has confirmed that Olivera has now fully paid the rent owed, and a settlement has been reached, resulting in amicable terms between Olivera and her landlords. Representatives for Olivera have been contacted for further comment. The legal dispute surfaced amidst ongoing drama within the Summer House cast, stemming from a controversial new relationship between co-stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson.

This pairing ignited significant public backlash due to the complex web of prior relationships involved. Batula was formerly close friends with Ciara Miller, Wilson’s recent ex-girlfriend, while Wilson maintained a friendship with Batula’s now-estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, from whom she separated in January. The couple initially attempted to keep their romance under wraps, but after going public last month, they have been dubbed 'Scamanda' by fans and subjected to intense scrutiny.

Despite the negative reaction, Batula and Wilson have continued to display public affection, including a highly publicized kiss during a kiss cam moment at a Yankee Stadium game, which further fueled the online criticism. The incident sparked a wave of disapproving comments on social media, with many expressing discomfort and disapproval of the relationship given the existing connections. Beyond the rent dispute and the unfolding romance drama, Olivera’s personal life has been evolving.

She recently announced her departure from Summer House after being a cast member since its second season in 2018, citing a need to prioritize authenticity and fully commit to her endeavors. Olivera explained on Instagram that she needed to 'trust her gut' and that she couldn’t continue with the show if she couldn’t dedicate herself completely and genuinely. She also runs a personal styling app, indicating a focus on her entrepreneurial pursuits.

Currently, Olivera is in a relationship with Irish app entrepreneur Eoin Heavey, with whom she moved in approximately nine months prior to January. She described their relationship as a process of navigating shared living, including decluttering and balancing work, leisure, and travel.

Meanwhile, Ciara Miller, who found herself at the center of the Batula-Wilson relationship controversy, has received considerable public sympathy and has been announced as a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. The situation highlights the interconnectedness and often turbulent dynamics within the world of reality television and the public scrutiny that accompanies it





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Danielle Olivera Summer House Bravo Rent Dispute Amanda Batula West Wilson Ciara Miller

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