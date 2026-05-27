Summer House Star KJ Dillard Reveals BPD Diagnosis and Hospitalization for Self-Harm

During the Summer House season 10 reunion, KJ Dillard bravely disclosed his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and a prior hospitalization for self-harm. The 28-year-old reality star described his difficult mental health journey, which was triggered by the end of filming and personal struggles, and credited his castmates for their unwavering support during his recovery.

Summer House star KJ Dillard has publicly shared his mental health journey, revealing a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder ( BPD ) and a hospitalization for self-harm in the previous year.

This emotional disclosure occurred during the season 10 reunion of the reality television series. Dillard, who is 28, described enduring significant mental distress during the fall, a period that coincided with the end of filming and the subsequent off-season. He recounted how his castmates Mia Calabrese and Ciara Miller provided crucial support, visiting him almost daily during his week-long psychiatric hospitalization. Following his release, he entered a recovery program in Westchester that lasted several months.

Dillard reports that he is now in a better place, actively engaged in therapy and taking medication to manage his condition. He expressed profound gratitude for being alive and for the support from friends, family, and the audience, emphasizing his commitment to honesty as a means to help others facing similar struggles. Dillard's journey began as the first Black male cast member on Summer House, a role he joined the prior year.

In a post-reunion interview with Ebony, he detailed how his mental state deteriorated toward the end of production. The transition from the intense filming environment back to regular life, compounded by a slowdown in his modeling work and financial strain, left him without stability. This instability severely impacted his relationship with his girlfriend, Dara Levitan, as he internalized his pain, distanced himself, and pretended everything was fine.

The pressure of his groundbreaking role and a desire to project strength prevented him from seeking help earlier. He eventually checked himself into a psychiatric unit, accompanied by Ciara, Mia, and Dara. The recovery process was transformative, teaching him about self-love and self-care, which he now prioritizes. His story highlights the challenges of mental health, especially within the high-pressure context of reality television and for individuals in underrepresented positions





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KJ Dillard Summer House Borderline Personality Disorder Mental Health Self-Harm Hospitalization Recovery Reality TV BPD Reunion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal star hints he is ready to leave this summer after title triumphGabriel Jesus has spoken out on his Arsenal future after scoring on the final day of the season against Crystal Palace.

Read more »

Rio Ferdinand urges Man Utd to swoop for 'wonderful' Barcelona star in summer transfer windowRio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer this summer to help mentor Benjamin Sesko ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Read more »

Summer House Reunion Heats Up as Ciara Miller Confronts Ex West Wilson and Amanda BatulaCiara Miller and Amanda Batula face off over Batula's relationship with Miller's ex, West Wilson, during the Summer House season 10 reunion.

Read more »

Top 10 summer baby names for boys and girls - including 1 meaning 'summer sailor'Discover the top 10 boys and girls names for babies born during the summer months, including foreign language translations and monikers rooted in sunny history

Read more »