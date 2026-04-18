Summer House Stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson Flaunt Controversial Romance on Kiss Cam at Yankees Game

Summer House stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson sparked further controversy by displaying their relationship on the kiss cam at a New York Yankees game. Their romance, which involves Batula's estranged husband Kyle Cooke and Wilson's ex Ciara Miller, has drawn significant backlash and fan-created nicknames like 'Scamanda'. Ciara Miller also shared her feelings of betrayal in a recent interview.

Summer House stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson have publicly confirmed their controversial relationship, making a notable appearance at a New York Yankees game. The couple was captured on the stadium's kiss cam, engaging in a public display of affection that quickly ignited further online debate.

Wilson, 31, was seen leaning in to kiss Batula, 34, during the game against the Kansas City Royals, broadcast on the YES Network. This romance has been a significant point of contention due to the complex web of past relationships: Batula was formerly best friends with Wilson's recent ex, Ciara Miller, while Wilson himself was acquainted with Batula's estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, from whom she separated in January.

The pair initially attempted to keep their budding romance private before officially announcing it last month, a move that has led fans to coin the term 'Scamanda' to describe the situation. Despite the ensuing scandal and backlash, Batula and Wilson chose to make another public appearance, this time at Yankee Stadium, seemingly unfazed by the ongoing criticism.

Their kiss cam moment drew a swift and often harsh reaction on social media, with many observers expressing their disapproval. Comments ranged from comparisons to other perceived social missteps, such as attending a Coldplay concert, to more visceral reactions likening their embrace to that of siblings. One particularly strong sentiment expressed was the feeling of witnessing a deeply personal betrayal, as one fan articulated: My stomach dropped like I’m watching my own ex bf kiss my ex bff. Others extended their negative sentiments directly to the couple, with one user stating: I sincerely wish the worst for both of them. The perceived insensitivity of their public displays has also been a recurring theme, leading to comments like: This just feels plain mean. Who needs enemies when you have friends like these!!!!

The timing of the Yankees game appearance is particularly noteworthy, occurring just hours after an interview with Ciara Miller was released, in which she shared her perspective on the situation. Miller, 30, spoke candidly about the deep sense of hurt and betrayal she experienced upon learning of her ex-boyfriend's secret relationship with her former best friend. In her interview with Glamour, Miller stated: At the end of the day, a guy’s a guy. Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man. But I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that's the craziest part. She further elaborated on the profound impact of experiencing this betrayal publicly, noting: It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors. To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindf***. Miller also alluded to having a premonition about their involvement, a sentiment that Summer House viewers echoed, having observed what they considered to be inappropriate interactions between Batula and Wilson previously. Miller advised: Just know when something's weird in your gut, there's a reason. What's done in the dark always comes to light. And sometimes you really don't even have to do anything except sit back and let the universe handle it all.

Miller and Wilson's relationship began in the summer of 2023, but it concluded over six months later, with Miller citing Wilson's reluctance to commit, attributing it to reasons related to their reality show. In January of this year, Batula officially announced her separation from Kyle Cooke, her co-star on Summer House, after four years of marriage and a decade-long partnership. Batula and Wilson chose to go public with their relationship on March 31st via a joint Instagram Stories post.

In their statement, they acknowledged the ongoing online speculation and stated their intention to offer clarity, emphasizing that their secrecy was not meant to be deceptive. They explained: Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it. The couple described their connection as originating from a deep, long-standing friendship that unexpectedly evolved into a romantic relationship. They expressed a desire to approach their new feelings with care and to fully understand their emotions before making any public pronouncements. Furthermore, they recognized the impact their actions might have on others and conveyed that causing hurt was never their intention, seeking understanding and respect as they navigate this new phase. Miller, upon reading their statement, noted the deliberate omission of each other's names as particularly telling, though she admitted to not fully comprehending its significance





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Amanda Batula West Wilson Summer House Ciara Miller Kyle Cooke

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