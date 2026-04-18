Summer House Stars Batula and Wilson Go Public with Controversial Romance at Yankees Game Amidst Fan Outcry

Summer House stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson have intensified public scrutiny by displaying their controversial relationship, marked by a kiss cam moment at a New York Yankees game. The pairing has sparked widespread disapproval due to Batula's past friendship with Wilson's ex, Ciara Miller, and Wilson's ties to Batula's estranged husband, Kyle Cooke. This public debut follows their recent announcement of the new romance, which has drawn harsh criticism on social media and deep hurt from Ciara Miller, who feels betrayed by both her ex-boyfriend and former best friend.

Summer House personalities Amanda Batula and West Wilson have openly embraced their contentious romance, most recently at a New York Yankees game on Friday. The couple was captured on the stadium's kiss cam, sharing a kiss amidst the spectators, with Wilson, aged 31, leaning in to embrace Batula, 34, an event broadcast on the YES Network. Their relationship has ignited considerable public debate, primarily because Batula was formerly best friends with Wilson's recent ex-girlfriend, Ciara Miller , and Wilson himself was acquainted with Batula's estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, from whom she separated in January. Initially, Batula and Wilson kept their burgeoning relationship private before announcing it to the world last month, triggering a controversy that has been dubbed 'Scamanda' by fans. Undeterred by the public reaction, the pair appeared together at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to witness the Yankees play against the Kansas City Royals.

Their public display of affection on the kiss cam elicited a wave of criticism on social media platforms. Many observers posted disparaging remarks, such as, 'somehow this is even worse than the coldplay concert,' and 'It's like watching siblings kiss.' One fan expressed intense distress, stating, 'My stomach dropped like I’m watching my own ex bf kiss my ex bff,' while another commented, 'I sincerely wish the worst for both of them.' The sentiment was echoed by an Instagram user who exclaimed, 'This just feels plain mean. Who needs enemies when you have friends like these!!!!'

This public display occurred just hours after an interview featuring Miller was published, in which she articulated her feelings regarding Wilson and Batula's relationship. Miller, 30, spoke about the profound sense of hurt and betrayal she experienced upon learning that her ex-boyfriend and former best friend were secretly dating. She told Glamour, 'At the end of the day, a guy’s a guy. Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man.' Miller continued, 'But I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that's the craziest part.' She further elaborated on the emotional toll, stating, 'It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors. To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindf***.' Miller, who has reportedly found an ally in Rihanna, mentioned that she had a premonition about something developing between Wilson and Batula. Summer House viewers also quickly identified what they perceived as inappropriate interactions between the two. Miller advised, 'Just know when something's weird in your gut, there's a reason.' She added, 'What's done in the dark always comes to light. And sometimes you really don't even have to do anything except sit back and let the universe handle it all.'

The Atlanta native and the sports writer reportedly began dating in the summer of 2023, but their relationship ended over six months later. Miller cited Wilson's reluctance to commit as the reason, attributing it to 'for show-related reasons' during the season eight reunion. In January of this year, Batula announced her separation from her Summer House co-star Kyle Cooke, following a four-year marriage and a decade-long relationship. Batula and Wilson publicly confirmed their relationship in a joint Instagram Stories post on March 31. They acknowledged the growing online speculation and stated their intention to provide clarity, although they emphasized that their relationship was still in its nascent stages. They wrote, 'It was never our intention to purposely hide anything.' They further explained, 'Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.'

The couple revealed that they initially started as friends and that 'what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected.' They emphasized that their connection grew from a genuine, long-standing friendship, making it crucial for them to proceed with care. 'As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.' Miller stated that she read their announcement along with everyone else, noting, 'There’s something about the lack of being able to say each other’s names in the statement that I found very telling, but I don’t know.'





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