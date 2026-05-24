Summer Parasite Prevention Tips for Dog Owners from Tails.com Vet Dr Sean McCormack

Dr Sean McCormack, head vet at dog food subscription brand Tails.com, shares essential tips for dog owners to prevent parasites during summer months, emphasizing the importance of early detection, prevention, and proper care to maintain their pets' health and well-being.

Dr Sean McCormack, head vet at dog food subscription brand Tails.com, has highlighted the biggest parasite risks dog owners face during summer, emphasizing the importance of early detection, prevention, and taking proper precautions to keep dogs protected during peak parasite season.

Dr McCormack encouraged dog owners to check for ticks immediately after every walk, monitor for fleas, and watch for subtle worm warning signs such as changes in appetite, energy levels, and digestive upset. He also highlighted the impact of nutrition on a dog's immune system, the environmental impact of some parasite medications, and the significance of routine worm prevention





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Dog Parasites Summer Health Tips Early Detection Of Parasites Routine Worm Prevention Nutrition And Immune System Environment Impact Of Parasite Medications

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