Summer Style Guide: How to Camouflage Your Upper Arms

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Summer: a season of warm evenings, al fresco drinks, beach holidays... and paranoia about our upper arms. Unless you are blessed with the enviably toned biceps and triceps of Jennifer Aniston, it's very likely that assembling your summer wardrobe isn't quite the easy, breezy affair that you'd wish it to be. Must every dress on the high street be sleeveless? For while most things look better in the sunshine, alas, your upper arms aren't one of them. While most women's arms aren't nearly as much cause for self-consciousness as they imagine, we all deserve to feel confident during the warmer months. How, then, to stylishly camouflage your flesh when the mercury rises, making it feel incumbent – or at least more comfortable – to bare more? Happily, there are a slew of options this season, none of which involve a shrug (dated) or a pashmina (even more dated). By choosing the right sleeve shape in the right fabric, or the right cover-up in the right colour, you can ensure you'll be armed and ready for any occasion.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Summer: a season of warm evenings, al fresco drinks, beach holidays... and paranoia about our upper arms.

Unless you are blessed with the enviably toned biceps and triceps of Jennifer Aniston, it's very likely that assembling your summer wardrobe isn't quite the easy, breezy affair that you'd wish it to be. Must every dress on the high street be sleeveless? For while most things look better in the sunshine, alas, your upper arms aren't one of them.

While most women's arms aren't nearly as much cause for self-consciousness as they imagine, we all deserve to feel confident during the warmer months. How, then, to stylishly camouflage your flesh when the mercury rises, making it feel incumbent – or at least more comfortable – to bare more? Happily, there are a slew of options this season, none of which involve a shrug (dated) or a pashmina (even more dated).

By choosing the right sleeve shape in the right fabric, or the right cover-up in the right colour, you can ensure you'll be armed and ready for any occasion





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Summer Style Camouflage Upper Arms Butterfly Sleeves Puff Sleeves Cover-Ups Long-Sleeved Shirts Skirts And Tops Polo Tops

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