Summer Travel Chaos Looms: Soaring Jet Fuel Prices and New EU Border Rules Disrupt Flights and Strain Airport Operations

British families face a summer of significant travel disruption due to a confluence of factors including volatile jet fuel prices, leading to soaring airfares and flight cancellations. Additionally, new EU border entry rules are causing substantial delays at airports, potentially worsening over the coming months and stranding travelers. Airlines are responding by increasing fares, cutting routes, and imposing fuel surcharges.

British families are bracing for a summer marked by extensive travel disruption, as fluctuating oil prices trigger significant increases in airfares and a wave of flight cancellations . Compounding these issues are prolonged delays at airports, exacerbated by newly implemented EU border regulations. Experts warn that the current situation, which has already seen travelers stranded abroad and lengthy queues at passport control, could "significantly worsen" in the coming months.

The disruption to jet fuel supplies, particularly from the Middle East, stems from Iran's actions affecting the Strait of Hormuz shipping route following the commencement of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. This has prompted some airlines to begin raising prices and reducing services due to their dependence on imported fuel, with analysts issuing stern warnings about a potential systemic shortage. The impact of rising jet fuel prices is being felt swiftly by consumers, as analysts note that these costs are more rapidly reflected in airfares compared to road fuel or household energy prices. Consequently, seat prices have already seen an approximate twenty percent increase and are predicted to climb further throughout the summer. Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, anticipates an "extraordinary period" for the aviation industry and has cautioned about a "growing chance that leisure flights could start being cancelled from May" if adequate fuel supplies cannot be secured. The International Air Transport Association reported that the average global jet fuel cost last week reached $198 per barrel, a stark doubling from the $99 recorded in late February at the onset of the conflict. In response, European airlines have implored the EU to implement emergency measures, citing widespread airspace closures and concerns over dwindling jet fuel reserves. Investment bank BNP Paribas estimates that global flight schedules for April have been reduced by approximately five percent compared to initial plans. While the majority of these cuts are concentrated in the Middle East, smaller reductions have also been observed in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Furthermore, families, particularly those with young children, have faced unfortunate situations of being stranded abroad due to the European Union's new Entry/Exit System (EES). This system mandates biometric data collection, including fingerprints and photographs, for travelers entering the Schengen area from third countries, including the United Kingdom. Additional checks are conducted upon departure, and as these processes can consume several hours, some passengers have missed their flights after being held up at passport control. Over the past weekend, travelers across Europe experienced significant delays and cancellations, with substantial queues forming at popular destinations such as Geneva, Lisbon, and Malta. Yesterday, passengers in Brussels and Amsterdam faced waits of up to two hours. Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, expressed concerns that the delays attributable to the EES could become "significantly worse over the summer." He advised travelers worried about jet fuel shortages to consider booking package holidays, as these typically offer refunds in the event of flight cancellations. Boland offered practical advice to mitigate risks, suggesting travelers ensure their mobile phones are charged for communication with hotels or car hire companies about potential delays. He also recommended arriving at the airport earlier to allow ample time for security checks and the subsequent passport control, which can also experience lengthy queues. Boland emphasized that airports should continue to suspend EES checks during periods of extended delays, stating it is unfair for travelers to bear the consequences of inadequate preparation. Airlines worldwide are adapting to the escalating jet fuel prices. For instance, AEGEAN AIRLINES anticipates a "notable impact" on its upcoming financial results due to suspended Middle East flights and heightened fuel expenses. AIRASIA X has announced a ten percent reduction in flights across its group and implemented a fuel surcharge of approximately twenty percent. AIR FRANCE-KLM plans to raise long-haul ticket prices by €50 per round trip to offset soaring fuel costs. AIR INDIA is transitioning its fuel surcharge from a flat domestic rate to a distance-based system, acknowledging that current international surcharges do not adequately cover the exponential rise in jet fuel prices. AIR NEW ZEALAND, among the first to confirm widespread price hikes, will slash flights through May and June and increase fares. India's Akasa Air is introducing a fuel surcharge ranging from 199 to 1,300 Indian rupees (£2 to £10) for both domestic and international flights, reflecting the significant pressure on operational costs across the industry





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Travel Chaos Jet Fuel Prices Flight Cancellations Airport Delays EU Border Rules

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