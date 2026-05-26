British summer manners expert Laura Windsor shares her do's and don'ts for navigating sweltering summer weather, from fashion choices to social behavior.

Experts reveal etiquette guide for navigating summer heatwaves in Britain, from dressing to social behavior. The suggested guidelines include not wearing bikinis in parks and using a metal or glass container instead of plastic bottles, highlighting the importance of adhering to societal norms even in a heat wave, to do air conditioning boasting and not contemprarating your social media posts about climate change for boost engagement.

Experts assert that doing so shows a lack of consideration for neighbors to minor appearances and does not attributes planetaly importance to climate change





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Laura Windsor Heatwave Etiquette Summer Manners British Summer Social Norms Clothes

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