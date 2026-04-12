Sunday Brunch Delivers Diverse Lineup Featuring Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois, Leigh Francis, and More

Sunday Brunch continues its tradition of entertaining viewers with a diverse lineup of guests, including trainspotter Francis Bourgeois, comedian Leigh Francis, actress Felicity Montagu, and actor Fra Fee. The show also includes property features and updates on local news, such as a dispute in Astley and the town hall's stance on flags.

Sunday Brunch , the popular weekend show, continued to entertain viewers with a diverse lineup of guests and engaging content. The show, which first graced television screens in 2012, filled the void left by the BBC's Something for the Weekend. Following the announcement of the lineup on Instagram, a fan enthusiastically proclaimed it to be one of the best in recent times, showcasing the program's enduring appeal.

This week's show featured a mix of familiar faces and rising stars, promising a vibrant and engaging experience for viewers. The show's ability to consistently curate interesting guests and content has solidified its place as a weekend staple for many, offering a mix of entertainment, interviews, and culinary segments. The programme continued its tradition of featuring a variety of guests from different backgrounds and fields of expertise, creating a dynamic and engaging experience for the audience. The show, known for its relaxed atmosphere and engaging conversations, provided a platform for guests to connect with viewers and share their experiences and insights. The hosts, Tim and Simon, guided the show with their usual charm, ensuring a seamless flow of conversation and entertainment. This week's show underscored the programme's capacity to bring together a wide range of personalities and topics, making it a must-watch for its loyal audience. \This week's edition of Sunday Brunch boasted a lineup that included a mix of personalities, catering to diverse interests. Trainspotter and social media star Francis Bourgeois, known for his passion for trains, joined the show, providing viewers with entertaining facts and insights into the world of railways. Comedian Leigh Francis, known for his character Keith Lemon, brought his unique brand of humor to the show, delighting fans with his signature silliness. The presence of Francis was met with excitement from the audience, with viewers expressing their appreciation for his humor and comedic style. Adding to the star power of the show was actress Felicity Montagu, celebrated for her role as Lynn Benfield, the long-suffering assistant to Alan Partridge. Her appearance on the show was greeted with enthusiasm, with fans acknowledging her portrayal and enjoying her presence. Irish actor Fra Fee, recognized by Marvel fans for his role as Kazi in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, also graced the show, adding a touch of superhero entertainment. Moreover, musical theatre enthusiasts would know him for his performance as Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper's 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables. The appearance of Fra Fee offered a platform for him to discuss his work and connect with the audience, showcasing his diverse talent. Closing the entertainment roster, the show featured singer Jordan Rakei, with Sunday Brunch promising an unmissable performance later in the show. The varied selection of guests showed the diversity of talents and interests featured in the show, securing the attention of a large audience.\Beyond the entertainment, the news included real-estate highlights and local disputes. A property was highlighted as Property of the Week, a cool pad located in a former Victorian factory. The show frequently showcases interesting homes and properties as part of its regular content. This particular property was mentioned to have been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times, further emphasizing its appeal. Also, the episode also touched upon the local issues of Astley, where residents opposing controversial 60ft warehouses claimed that Wigan Council was trying to “silence” and “gaslight” them, following a warning over social media posts. The authority, however, insisted that it was acting to protect staff from abuse and address “unsubstantiated” allegations. Finally, details were provided about the town hall's stance on flags in public places, and that it has not changed. This juxtaposition of lighthearted entertainment with more serious local news demonstrates the broad range of content that the show aims to provide. The show also mentioned that 27 employers have now been named and shamed, and made to repay thousands to their staff. The inclusion of diverse topics, from entertainment to local issues, helps to make Sunday Brunch a program that appeals to a wide audience and has a lasting impact





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