Sunday Rose and Nicole Kidman Dazzle at Met Gala with Matching Hairstyles

Nicole Kidman and her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala with matching long hairstyles and stunning Dior and Chanel gowns, amidst the backdrop of their parents' recent separation.

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Nicole Kidman made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in New York, turning heads with their coordinated and glamorous looks.

The mother-daughter duo embraced the 'Fashion is Art' theme with matching, exceptionally long and glossy hairstyles, a clear nod to Nicole’s own iconic fashion moments. Seventeen-year-old Sunday, already making waves in the fashion industry, wore a custom Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. The dress featured a delicate pink and lavender color scheme, a strapless, boxed bodice adorned with intricate three-dimensional floral embellishments, and a flowing skirt that gracefully trailed along the red carpet.

Her brunette tresses cascaded down her back, complementing the ethereal quality of the ensemble. Nicole Kidman, 58, equally captivated in a vibrant red Chanel gown styled by Jason Bolden, also opted for extended blonde locks to mirror her daughter’s look, creating a harmonious and visually stunning pairing. The pair were photographed walking the red carpet hand-in-hand, radiating warmth and affection as they posed for cameras and exchanged loving glances.

This appearance is particularly noteworthy for Sunday, who is rapidly establishing herself as a prominent figure in the fashion world. Beyond her studies, she has already walked runways for renowned brands like Calvin Klein and Miu Miu, showcasing her talent in Paris and Milan. She frequently attends high-fashion shows as a front-row guest, including those hosted by Chanel and Balenciaga, often alongside her mother.

Furthermore, Sunday has secured campaigns with Dior and graced the covers of various magazines, demonstrating her growing influence and recognition within the industry. The Met Gala represents a significant milestone in her burgeoning career, providing a platform to shine alongside some of the most influential figures in fashion.

The 2026 Met Gala was co-chaired by Beyoncé and Venus Williams, and featured a host committee brimming with stars such as Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Lena Dunham, and Teyana Taylor, solidifying its status as one of the most prestigious events in the fashion calendar. This glamorous outing for Nicole and Sunday occurs amidst a period of personal change for the Kidman family.

Last September, Nicole and Keith Urban announced their separation after 19 years of marriage, a decision that surprised many fans. While the details of the divorce have been handled privately, reports suggest that the emotional impact is still being felt. Sunday briefly made headlines during this time when she briefly unfollowed her father on Instagram, only to reinstate her follow shortly after, highlighting the complexities of navigating family dynamics in the public eye.

The Met Gala appearance, therefore, serves as a powerful display of mother-daughter bonding and a celebration of fashion, offering a glimpse into Sunday’s rising star power and Nicole’s enduring elegance. The event itself celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, 'Costume Art,' which delves into the intricate relationship between fashion and the human form, viewed through an artistic perspective.

The choice of theme and the attendees’ interpretations underscored the event’s commitment to exploring the creative boundaries of fashion and its cultural significance





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