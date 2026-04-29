Sunday Rose Kidman Urban's Instagram Move Sparks Speculation About Strained Father-Daughter Relationship

The eldest daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban briefly unfollowed her father on Instagram, fueling discussions about the impact of their divorce on the family dynamic. With custody heavily favoring Kidman, Urban faces a challenging path to reconnecting with his daughters.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban , the 17-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban , has made headlines following her parents' highly publicized divorce. The teen model, who has been navigating the complexities of her parents' separation, recently sparked speculation about her loyalties when she briefly unfollowed her father on Instagram.

Although the follow was reinstated within 24 hours, the move fueled discussions about the strained relationship between Urban and his daughters, Sunday Rose and her 15-year-old sister, Faith Margaret. The divorce, finalized in January after nearly 20 years of marriage, has left Urban reportedly distraught, with sources close to the country star describing the situation as heartbreaking.

The girls, who are said to be firmly on their mother's side, blame Urban for the breakdown of the family, a sentiment that appears to be their own rather than influenced by Kidman. The custody arrangement, which grants Kidman 306 days with the girls and Urban just 59, has further complicated the dynamic.

Kidman, who has a history of strained relationships with her children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, has been living with Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret in their Nashville mansion since the separation. Meanwhile, Urban has moved to a nearby residence, and his attempts to communicate with his daughters have been met with silence.

The situation has been exacerbated by Urban's reported romantic involvement with younger women in the music industry, including 26-year-old country star Maggie Baugh, who toured with him last year. These developments have only deepened the rift between Urban and his daughters, leaving him hopeful for future reconciliation but currently facing a painful silence. The family's once-close bond has been severely tested, and the road to healing remains uncertain





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Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Sunday Rose Kidman Urban Divorce Custody Battle

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