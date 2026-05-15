Sunday Times Rich List 2026: Lancashire's Wealthiest Billionaires

The Sunday Times Rich List for 2026 has been announced and it includes some incredibly wealthy people from Lancashire . The list reveals the wealth of the 350 richest individuals and families in Britain holding a combined wealth of £783.5 billion.

The Sunday Times Rich List for 2026 has been announced and it includes some incredibly wealthy people from Lancashire . Published today (May 15), the list reveals the wealth of the 350 richest individuals and families in Britain holding a combined wealth of £783.5 billion.

The number of billionaires recorded by the list increased to 157 for the year, nudging up from 156 a year ago after a recent period of decline. Sir Jim Ratcliffe again tops the North West list with a wealth of over £15bn.

However, the Manchester United owner's net worth has plummeted by over £1bn in just 12 months. The new list includes several billionaires with links to Lancashire including Home Bargains' founder Tom Morris and supermarket and petrol station moguls Blackburn-born Issa brothers Mohsin and Zuber. Mr Morris lives with his wife Kristina O’Hare, with whom he has five children, in Lytham.

The discount king is currently worth £8.061bn - up from an estimated £6.989bn last year - and is ranked third on the North West list behind The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family. The Issa Brothers are fourth on the list but have seen their estimated wealth fall from £6bn to £5bn. Former Morecambe boxer and reality TV star Tyson Fury has debuted on the 40 under 40 list with an estimated wealth of £162million.

Betfred co-founders Fred and peter Done are worth £3.612bn, up from £2.915bn. Although born in what is now part of Greater Manchester , when the two brothers were welcomed into the world their hometown of Salford was in what is the historic county of Lancashire. Henry Moser is eighth on the list with an estimated wealth of £2.178bn.

The self-made billionaire grew up in Bury when it was part of Lancashire, left school at 16 and became a car salesman before cofounding Jerrold Holdings, a mortgage lenderm in 1974. The billionaire Hinduja family tops the annual list for the fourth consecutive year, following the death of patriarch Gopichand Hinduja last year.

His children Sanjay and Dheeraj Hinduja and their family now inherit the top spot, with the list putting their wealth at £38 billion, up from £35.3 billion last year. Musicians Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Sir Brian May, theatre impresario Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, author JK Rowling, make-up guru Charlotte Tilbury and racing driver Sir Lewis Hamilton are also among the household names who appear in the annual survey.

The King also appears on the overall list, with an estimated wealth of £680 million. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, £15.194bn The Duke of Westminster, £9.677bn Tom Morris and family, £8.061bn Mohsin and Zuber Issa, £5bn Fred and Peter Done, £3.612bn Simon, Bobby and Robin Arora, £2.554bn John Gore, £2.25bn Henry Moser and family, £2.178bn Simon Nixon, £2.05bn, Tech entrepeneur John Whittaker, £1.5bn Tom and Phil Beahon, £350m Harry Styles, £235m Hyrum Cook, £200m George and Mike Heaton, £185m Tyson Fury, £162m Ryan and Reece Broadhurst, £110





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Sunday Times Rich List Lancashire Wealthy People Billionaires Tom Morris Issa Brothers Henry Moser Hinduja Family Musicians The King

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