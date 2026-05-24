Sunderland aim to complete double over Chelsea for first time in years - Premier League

Sunderland and Chelsea are set to meet in a crucial Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Black Cats are eyeing a historic double over Chelsea, having won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in October. Meanwhile, Chelsea have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League away games against Sunderland and have suffered losses in two of their last 14 final league matches seeking to win consecutive league games for the third time, following wins over Newcastle and Spurs in March/April. Sunderland's midfielder Enzo Le Fée has been impressive in scoring two goals in his last two league matches.

All times UK. Tables are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Match momentum measures the swing of the match by comparing each team’s threat to see who is more likely to score within that minute.

The momentum value is the difference between each team’s most dangerous moment, or team threat, in that minute. Following their 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge in October, Sunderland are looking to complete the double over Chelsea for the first time since 2000-01. Chelsea have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League away games against Sunderland (W10 D2), going down 3-2 in May 2016.

Of all teams to have played in more than five Premier League campaigns, Sunderland have the lowest win rate in their final game of the season, winning just one of their 16 matches (6% - D3 L12). Chelsea have lost their final league match in just two of the last 14 seasons (W9 D3), going down 3-0 at Newcastle in 2017-18 and 2-1 at Aston Villa in 2020-21...

| Endgame preview: All eyes on clash between Sunderland and Chelsea at Premier League's end - CBS Sport





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