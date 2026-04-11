Sunderland Bottom of Premier League After One Win in Nine as Europa League Campaign Questioned

Sunderland sit bottom of the Premier League with five points from nine games, and there are concerns their Europa League campaign is hindering domestic form.

Sunderland are bottom of the Premier League with just five points from nine games, and there are growing concerns that their Europa League campaign is damaging their domestic form.

The Black Cats have won only one league match this season, a 1-0 home victory over Fulham on 30 August. They have lost six of their nine top-flight fixtures. The club's first European campaign since 1973 means at least eight Europa League games, including a trip to AC Milan in December. Former defender Nedum Onuoha said the extra fixtures could be a distraction for players who have never played in Europe before.

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European Games Hinder Training

He added that it means less time to practise on the training pitch. Sunderland exceeded expectations last season by finishing in the European places, but this term they have scored only seven league goals. Three of those came in one game, a 3-5 defeat. Only relegated Burnley and Wolves had a lower Expected Goals difference than Sunderland, comparing good chances created to those conceded.

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Of the previous 52 promoted teams that stayed up, only 11 were relegated the following season, a rate of 21 percent. The vast majority did not suffer from second-season syndrome. But the numbers suggest repeated success was always going to be difficult. Sunderland invested just £60m on five players this time round.

Most fans, however, will have been delighted to keep experienced captain Granit Xhaka and forward Brian Brobbey, who scored seven league goals last season before scoring three for the Netherlands at the World Cup. Brobbey has signed a new contract until 2031 but has yet to score since returning from a hamstring injury. Xhaka said: I do not know exactly what the problem is. Is it concentration?

Captain Expresses Concern

Is it other things? We are bottom of the league but in football you need to think positive and to show courage as well. Onuoha added that Xhaka seemed really deflated, which is very unlike him. Sunderland suffered a 3-1 defeat at Coventry City, and some have described the team as arrogant.

Head coach Regis Le Bris has credit in the bank for winning promotion and then claiming a European spot. This season he has propelled the Black Cats into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, where they face fellow Premier League strugglers. Onuoha said: For fans who probably had their doubts last season, I really doubt that they will be thinking he is the manager long term. I am not seeing him find the solutions to turn things around.

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Manager Faces Pressure

For me that is really worrying. Onuoha also said: They are the leaders and they are way below the levels they had. The first one to pay the price for the team's poor form is usually the manager. Sunderland's seven league goals this season have come from the penalty spot, while they have finished with 10 men in defeats.

A game against the champions of Croatia on Thursday at 20:00 GMT could serve as a welcome distraction before Sunday's visit of another opponent. Sunderland were playing in League One as recently as 2022 and were lauded as one of the stories of last season after doing the double over a rival. Now they are rooted to the bottom, and the question is whether Europe is to blame for their struggles.