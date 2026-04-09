Sundridge Residents Accuse Police of Aiding Travellers After Unauthorised Caravan Site Development

Residents of Sundridge, Kent, are in uproar after travellers moved onto a field, paved it over, and blocked a road over Easter weekend. Locals accuse police of aiding and abetting the unauthorized development, which includes a static caravan and mobile homes, and of allowing the road to be blocked for hours. The travellers, who own the land, did not have planning permission. The situation has ruined the Easter weekend for many residents, who now face an altered landscape and potential property value decreases.

Residents of the picturesque village of Sundridge , located in Kent 's stockbroker belt, are up in arms after a group of travellers moved onto a field, paved it over, and blocked a country road during the Easter weekend. The family's arrival on Friday, under the cover of darkness, involved the use of diggers and machinery to transform the green space into a hardstand caravan site .

However, their plans hit a snag on Sunday when a three-bedroom static caravan, transported on a lorry, became wedged in a major country lane, causing significant disruption and frustration among the locals. The incident sparked a furious reaction from the residents, who claim the police not only failed to assist but actively aided the travellers, allowing the vehicle to obstruct the road until the early hours of Monday morning. \John Evans, chairman of Sundridge with Ide Hill Parish Council, voiced the community's outrage, stating that the entire village's Easter weekend had been ruined by the events. He accused the police of facilitating an illegal operation and threatening residents who attempted to intervene. The travellers, who had purchased the plot of land at an auction last October, are understood to have proceeded without obtaining the necessary planning permission to convert the field into a caravan site. Councillor Melvin De Bono and Chairman of Sundridge with Ide Hill Parish Council John Evans also expressed their frustration with what they perceived as a double standard, highlighting the difficulties locals face in obtaining planning permission for even minor projects, while the travellers seemingly operated with impunity. \The situation has sparked outrage among local residents, including a homeowner whose countryside view has been irreparably damaged by the newly constructed caravan site. He expressed deep disappointment, citing the destruction of the natural beauty of the area and a fear of a decrease in the value of his home. The resident lamented the loss of the idyllic landscape, which he used to enjoy and photograph, and criticized the authorities' handling of the situation, claiming the police had actively assisted the travellers. The Sevenoaks District Council confirmed that the family legally owns the land and has issued a Temporary Stop Notice (TSN), a planning enforcement tool to halt unauthorized developments. The travellers are now required to apply for retrospective planning permission. Judy Jarvis, a long-time resident of Sundridge, echoed the sentiments of other locals, expressing her dismay and emphasizing that the development represents more than just a temporary weekend caravan site, effectively changing the character of the community. The residents are left to deal with the aftermath of the unauthorized development and the perceived inaction of the authorities, leaving many feeling that the law is not being applied equally





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Sundridge Kent Travellers Caravan Site Police Planning Permission Road Blockage Unauthorised Development Easter Weekend

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