Sunny Hostin Slams Donald Trump for Smirking at UFC Fighter's Racist Comments

The View's Sunny Hostin has condemned Donald Trump for his reaction to a UFC fighter's racist comments about former First Lady Michelle Obama. Hostin argued that Trump's smirk was a clear indication of his lack of respect for Obama and the African American community. The incident has sparked a heated debate about the role of the president in promoting respect and inclusivity, particularly when it comes to marginalized communities.

The View's Sunny Hostin has slammed Donald Trump as undignified after he smirked through a UFC fighter's viral post-bout speech about former First Lady Michelle Obama .

Hostin abruptly brought up the UFC Freedom 250 card and heavyweight Josh Hokit's proclamation that Obama 'is a man' on Monday, in the midst of a completely unrelated conversation about The New York Knicks. She went on to explain why she felt Hokit's remarks constituted systemic racism.

The roots are in slavery, Black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive, made to feel that they were masculine, made to feel that they were - they didn't have the femininity that a white woman would have. Hostin, 57, saw Hokit's comment as sexist as well. She also called out members of the crowd for 'laugh.

' 'That is beneath the dignity of the office of the president of the United States, and it's beneath the dignity of the American people,' Hostin concluded. The fights were held outdoors on the White House's South Lawn on Sunday. Video of Hokit's speech that's been circulating online appears to show the president smiling near the end of the fighter's interview. In the clip, Hokit is heard telling Joe Rogan before walking off: 'Lastly, Michelle Obama is a man!

Am I right, America?

'. CNN's live coverage of the event also acknowledged that Trump 'appeared to show a half-smile seconds after the false remark.

' It is unclear if Hokit's comments were the cause. A chorus of cheers and boos rang out immediately afterwards. Trump was taking in the fights cage-side, nearly two months after he requested Hokit participate in the event after seeing his win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 in April, according to UFC CEO Dana White, who called Hokit's Obama jab 'nonsense.

' The View's Ana Navarro also had some stern words for the president on Monday, when it came to his lack of pushback toward Hokit's comments. Josh Hokit told viewers and the DC crowd convened on the White House South Lawn on Sunday as he exited the Octagon: 'Lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?

' The moment was omitted from the UFC's official YouTube video of the event. Hokit recorded a win over Trump's favorite fighter, Derrick Lewis, in the co-main-event Sunday. The event itself was meant to herald the US Semiquincentennial.

'Shout-out to Trump for having the balls to put some sh*t like this on,' Hokit told Rogan before his slur, which latched on to an unfounded, fringe conspiracy theory about the former first lady. The controversial moment was cut from the UFC's official posting of Hokit's post-fight interview to YouTube. Hokit also shook Trump's hand and awarded him a medallion that he had been wearing after his win.

The president wrote on Truth Social afterwards: 'The UFC at the White House last night was incredible. The weather was scheduled to be horrendous, and it turned out to be PERFECT! So much for weather predicting. Reporters and cameras saw Trump smiling at point's during the fighter's post-fight speech.

The two also shared a moment seconds before, immediately after Hokit's win over Derrick Lewis. Trump's reaction has been widely criticized by his detractors, with many accusing him of condoning Hokit's comments by not speaking out against them. The incident has sparked a heated debate about the role of the president in promoting respect and inclusivity, particularly when it comes to marginalized communities.

The White House has yet to comment on the matter, but it is clear that the incident has caused a significant stir in the nation's capital





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