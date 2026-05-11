Super Bowl Champion George Karlaftis Ties the Knot with Taylor Swift at Greece Wedding

On Saturday, two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end George Karlaftis tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Kaia Harris, in a lavish ceremony in Greece. The couple organized the celebration at the One&Only Aesthesis resort in Glyfada, just outside of Athens, hosting over 220 guests. Among the guests were power couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who flew in from London to support George. Swift allegedly danced all night at the wedding, leaving everyone captivated by her simplicity. She also checked in at the venue where the wedding took place with her own private boat. Some guests were reportedly asked to hand over their phones upon arrival to ensure the event remained shielded from public eyes.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis officially tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Kaia Harris , at a lavish ceremony in Greece on Saturday evening.

The two-time Super Bowl champion returned to his roots for the celebration, hosting 220 guests at the One&Only Aesthesis resort in Glyfada, just outside of Athens. While the wedding was a lavish affair honoring Karlaftis' heritage, much of the attention was pulled toward two guests in particular. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stole the show as they touched down in Greece to support Karlaftis, who has become a key fixture of the Chiefs' defensive line.

The power couple's appearance sent social media into a frenzy, with fans tracking their arrival in the Mediterranean as they joined the Chiefs contingent abroad. According to Huffington Post Greece, Swift 'danced all night' with the rest of the guests, who were 'impressed by her simplicity'. The Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end had the chance to meet with the venue's owner Andre Balazs to discuss plans.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Karlaftis returned to his roots for the celebration, hosting 220 guests at the One&Only Aesthesis resort in Glyfada, just outside of Athens. The bride wore a custom-designed gown for the special occasion, showcasing her Greek heritage. The couple is reportedly getting married on July 3 in New York and aiming to have around 120 guests at the Chiltern Firehouse.

The hotspot was damaged during a fire that occurred last year in February, but is open for events. The Daily Mail previously confirmed that the lovebirds will tie the knot on July 3 in New York. The venue is aiming to accommodate around 120 guests





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George Karlaftis Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding Celebration Greece Athens One&Only Aesthesis Resort Kaia Harris Raffle Chiltern Firehouse Super Bowl One-Of-A-Kind Gown

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