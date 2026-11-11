Super League to expand to 15 teams for 2027 season as London Broncos eye return

Super League shareholders have approved an expansion from 14 to 15 clubs for the 2027 season, with London Broncos expected to apply for the vacant place. Clubs also backed two salary cap amendments covering injuries and young players.

Super League shareholders have voted to expand the competition from 14 clubs to 15 for the 2027 season, the league has confirmed. The decision will now be passed to the Rugby Football League Board, which will set out criteria and assemble a panel to run the application process.

London Broncos Eye Super League Return After Championship Win

The expansion means London Broncos could be in line to rejoin Super League, having won the Championship Grand Final and the 1895 Cup last season. The Broncos completed the treble during a brilliant 2026 campaign in the second tier and have made no secret of their desire to return to the top flight. It is understood clubs will now be invited to apply to become the 15th team, and the Broncos are expected to submit an application.

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It is not yet known whether any other clubs will enter the process. The club is now backed by Australian businessman Grant Wechsel and former Brisbane Broncos and NRL legend Darren Lockyer, who joined an ownership group after London were relegated to the Championship. The Broncos were overlooked 12 months ago when Bradford Bulls, York Knights and Toulouse Olympique joined an expanded 14-team competition for 2026.

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London finished 16th on the yearly grading list, below fellow Championship side Barrow Raiders, despite setting the pace in the second tier. Super League expanded from 12 to 14 teams in time for 2026, with Salford Red Devils dropping out after a financially tumultuous 2025 campaign.

It will be the first time the league has operated with 15 clubs, having run with 12 for much of its existence apart from spells with 14 teams in 2000, from 2009 to 2014 and last season. A statement from the league read: Super League (Europe) Ltd has today held a shareholders meeting to determine how many clubs will take part in the competition in 2027.

RFL Board to Determine Super League's 15th Team for 2027

Having agreed in favour of moving from 14 to 15 clubs, SLE has passed their decision on to the Rugby Football League Board. The RFL Board will now set out criteria and assemble a panel to run the process to judge against it. It is understood any completed investment deal with the Australian governing body, the National Rugby League, would insist on the Broncos featuring in the top flight.

Super League is yet to agree a new title sponsorship deal, finalise broadcast negotiations or confirm its fixtures for the 2027 campaign. Clubs also voted in favour of two amendments to the league salary cap regulations, giving teams more flexibility with young players and injuries. The first allows clubs to claim salary cap dispensation if a player is injured for more than eight cap-relevant matches, permitting them to sign a replacement for that period.

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Super League Introduces New Salary Cap Rules for 2027

It also forbids teams from claiming further salary cap dispensation if a player who was already exempt from salary cap implications becomes re-injured later in the season. That restriction stands unless the player misses a further eight matches which affect the salary cap. The second amendment allows teams to feature a young player aged 23 and under, who has not previously played in any salary capped games, in two matches without triggering an increase in a club salary cap spending.

That figure increases to 50% should the player feature in between three and five matches. If the player appears in more than five matches, the full amount of their salary will be applied to the cap.